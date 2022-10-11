ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

nftgators.com

Rumble Kong League Launches 1-For-1 Playable Avatars on The Sandbox

Rumble Kong League has joined a growing list of NFT-based games on The Sandbox. The company will offer Rumble Kongs NFT holders 1-for-1 playable avatars on the leading metaverse platform. Bored Apes and World of Women are among other NFT projects with playable avatars on The Sandbox. Rumble Kong League...
nftgators.com

GSR Invests in KuCoin-Backed Music NFT and SocialFi Platform MetaBeat

MetaBeat has received an investment from GSR Markets. The Music NFT and SocialFi platform revealed Tuesday that the global crypto fund and market maker participated in its ongoing fundraising on October 5. The platform is also backed by KuCoin Labs and Global Blockchain Innovative Capital (GBIC) among others. GSR Markets...
ZDNet

Microsoft rebrands and updates its unified Office app, now the Microsoft 365 app

Microsoft will be updating its unified Office app, unsurprisingly going with the "Microsoft 365" branding, starting in November 2022. But the company hoping to do more than just change the name of the app, which works across mobile devices, the Web and Windows. Officials are counting on the rebranded Microsoft 365 app to help Microsoft demonstrate how different good oldWord, Excel, PowerPoint and other Office apps have come in recent years.
AdWeek

Tubi Integrates FreeWheel’s Beeswax Software Into Its Ad Tech Platform

Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi announced it has adopted FreeWheel’s Beeswax software into its proprietary ad technology. This integration will allow Tubi and Beeswax’s mutual clients to have open access to extend audience reach and acquire incremental inventory into one workflow. In addition, it allows Beeswax customers to access Tubi’s first-party data targeting and measurement solutions. Since Tubi’s integration with Beeswax, the streamer has already seen a 307% increase in month-over-month spend from Beeswax Buyers.
nftgators.com

Capsule Corp Labs Secures €7.3M Seed Funding For Utility NFT Solutions

Capsule Corp is the developer of Ternoa, a Layer-1 blockchain that provides a technological stack to build utility NFTs. Capsule Corp Labs provides developers of augmented NFT solutions with resources to build NFTs on the Ternoa blockchain. The company has helped three NFT startups launch their products in the last...
nftgators.com

Web3 Wallet Zerion Closes $12M Series B Round Led By Wintermute Ventures

Polymorphic Capital, Coinbase Ventures and Alchemy Ventures participated in the round. Zerion launched last May accompanied by a generative NFT that evolves as users make transactions in their wallets. DeFi investors, NFT collectors and Web3 builders can track their portfolios and trade hundreds of assets with the wallet. Mobile-first Web3...
CoinTelegraph

Al tech aims to make metaverse design accessible for creators

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a mainstay in many Web3 activities. From nonfungible token (NFT) creation to fraud detection, it is integral to the roots of what makes up decentralized technology. Mona, a Miami-based 3D metaverse development and Web3 social platform, unveiled an AI-powered 3D generator for material design. The tool...
nftgators.com

Web3 Platform Nxyz Emerges from Stealth with $40M Round Led by Paradigm

Sridhar Ramaswamy’s web3 startup has emerged from stealth with a $40 million Series A round led by Paradigm. The former Google ads executive is building a web3 platform that enables lightning-fast data infrastructure for blockchains. The fundraising also attracted participation from Coinbase Ventures, Greylock Partners, and Sequoia Capital, among...
todaynftnews.com

Polygon launches zkEVM, a one-of-a-kind ETH-compatible ZK scaling solution

Polygon’s seven layers of team help create a highly relatable chain of products. Miden, Zero, and Hermez have in combination given life to zkEVM. The ZK proof technology batches transactions into groups and broadcasts them as a single transaction, which significantly lowers the gas fees. And further, the Gas fee is distributed among the participants.
nftgators.com

NFT Infrastructure Startup Gomu Raises $5M Seed Funding

Coinbase Ventures, Defiance Capital, and Saison Capital participated in the seed round. Gomu’s two main products are built on its NFT APIs, which are already widely available for developer adoption. The company’s core founding team has led executive teams at Coinbase, CoinMarketCap, Chainlink, Millennium Management and Zendesk. Gomu,...
nftgators.com

OpenSea Integrates Avalanche as Part of Multi-chain Expansion

OpenSea joins other Avalanche-based NFT marketplaces such as Joepegs and Kalao. Ten Avalanche-based NFT projects will be featured on OpenSea for a start. Cryptoslam data shows that Avalanche is the eleventh-largest blockchain by NFT sales volume. OpenSea has integrated Avalanche as part of its multi-chain expansion, TechCrunch first reported. The...
