Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
nftgators.com
dYdX Foundation Announces Former ConsenSys Senior Exec Charles d’Haussy as CEO
Charles d’Haussy led ConsenSys’ APAC growth efforts and global business development. He has experience as an entrepreneur, a fintech startup executive, and the head of fintech with the Hong Kong government. In his new role, d’Haussy will develop the dYdX protocol, community, and dYdX DAO. The dYdX...
nftgators.com
French Mobile Games Publisher Homa Secures $100M in Series B led by Quadrille Capital
Homa has published more than 80 games since its founding in 2018. The company partnered with Sorare this year to build new experiences in the web3 space. Homa aims to build a universe of interconnected games and to give the community ownership of its favorite Homa characters. Parisian mobile games...
nftgators.com
Rumble Kong League Launches 1-For-1 Playable Avatars on The Sandbox
Rumble Kong League has joined a growing list of NFT-based games on The Sandbox. The company will offer Rumble Kongs NFT holders 1-for-1 playable avatars on the leading metaverse platform. Bored Apes and World of Women are among other NFT projects with playable avatars on The Sandbox. Rumble Kong League...
nftgators.com
Female-founded Muus Collective Raises $5M Seed Round to Build Fashion-centric Web3 Mobile Games
The round was led by Griffin Gaming Partners. Muus Collective is co-founded by industry veteran Sarah Fuchs. The company is preparing to launch its inaugural Web3-enabled mobile game. Muus Collective, a female-founded fashion-centric entertainment studio, today announced the close of a $5 million seed round led by Griffin Gaming Partners...
nftgators.com
GSR Invests in KuCoin-Backed Music NFT and SocialFi Platform MetaBeat
MetaBeat has received an investment from GSR Markets. The Music NFT and SocialFi platform revealed Tuesday that the global crypto fund and market maker participated in its ongoing fundraising on October 5. The platform is also backed by KuCoin Labs and Global Blockchain Innovative Capital (GBIC) among others. GSR Markets...
ZDNet
Microsoft rebrands and updates its unified Office app, now the Microsoft 365 app
Microsoft will be updating its unified Office app, unsurprisingly going with the "Microsoft 365" branding, starting in November 2022. But the company hoping to do more than just change the name of the app, which works across mobile devices, the Web and Windows. Officials are counting on the rebranded Microsoft 365 app to help Microsoft demonstrate how different good oldWord, Excel, PowerPoint and other Office apps have come in recent years.
nftgators.com
Former NEA Partner Amit Mukherjee Leaves TradFi for Web3 with the Launch of Chainforest DAO
Chainforest DAO launches today with applications to join open to the public. The Chainforest community consists of more than 400 full-time web3 operators. Anyone may gain admission to the DAO without necessarily contributing capital to the fund. Amit Mukherjee, the former partner of multi-billion dollar firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA),...
AdWeek
Tubi Integrates FreeWheel’s Beeswax Software Into Its Ad Tech Platform
Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi announced it has adopted FreeWheel’s Beeswax software into its proprietary ad technology. This integration will allow Tubi and Beeswax’s mutual clients to have open access to extend audience reach and acquire incremental inventory into one workflow. In addition, it allows Beeswax customers to access Tubi’s first-party data targeting and measurement solutions. Since Tubi’s integration with Beeswax, the streamer has already seen a 307% increase in month-over-month spend from Beeswax Buyers.
nftgators.com
Uniswap Reaches Unicorn Status with $165M in Series B Round Led by Polychain Capital
Previous backers Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant participated in the round. Uniswap founder Hayden Adams said he built the Uniswap Protocol in 2018 as an experiment. Uniswap plans to build an NFT aggregator. Uniswap Labs today announced that it has raised $165 million in a Series B round...
nftgators.com
Capsule Corp Labs Secures €7.3M Seed Funding For Utility NFT Solutions
Capsule Corp is the developer of Ternoa, a Layer-1 blockchain that provides a technological stack to build utility NFTs. Capsule Corp Labs provides developers of augmented NFT solutions with resources to build NFTs on the Ternoa blockchain. The company has helped three NFT startups launch their products in the last...
nftgators.com
Web3 Wallet Zerion Closes $12M Series B Round Led By Wintermute Ventures
Polymorphic Capital, Coinbase Ventures and Alchemy Ventures participated in the round. Zerion launched last May accompanied by a generative NFT that evolves as users make transactions in their wallets. DeFi investors, NFT collectors and Web3 builders can track their portfolios and trade hundreds of assets with the wallet. Mobile-first Web3...
CoinTelegraph
Al tech aims to make metaverse design accessible for creators
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a mainstay in many Web3 activities. From nonfungible token (NFT) creation to fraud detection, it is integral to the roots of what makes up decentralized technology. Mona, a Miami-based 3D metaverse development and Web3 social platform, unveiled an AI-powered 3D generator for material design. The tool...
nftgators.com
Web3 Platform Nxyz Emerges from Stealth with $40M Round Led by Paradigm
Sridhar Ramaswamy’s web3 startup has emerged from stealth with a $40 million Series A round led by Paradigm. The former Google ads executive is building a web3 platform that enables lightning-fast data infrastructure for blockchains. The fundraising also attracted participation from Coinbase Ventures, Greylock Partners, and Sequoia Capital, among...
nftgators.com
Brinc Partners DMCC Crypto Centre to Add More Members to Its $150M Accelerator Fund
Brinc has teamed up with DMCC Crypto Centre to add to businesses covered by its accelerator program. The blockchain-based VC will allow DMCC members to access its $150 million fund. DMCC Crypto Centre members will also gain access to Brinc’s global network of innovative startups and business mentoring services from...
todaynftnews.com
Polygon launches zkEVM, a one-of-a-kind ETH-compatible ZK scaling solution
Polygon’s seven layers of team help create a highly relatable chain of products. Miden, Zero, and Hermez have in combination given life to zkEVM. The ZK proof technology batches transactions into groups and broadcasts them as a single transaction, which significantly lowers the gas fees. And further, the Gas fee is distributed among the participants.
hackernoon.com
Building A Blockchain Social Media Module Using Substrate - WEB3 101
Note - this is part of a wider microcourse that I released. However, I have condensed it as much as I can for the purposes of this special Hackernoon release. I cut out some detail - if you wish to read it, be sure to follow my Twitter and dm me!
nftgators.com
NFT Infrastructure Startup Gomu Raises $5M Seed Funding
Coinbase Ventures, Defiance Capital, and Saison Capital participated in the seed round. Gomu’s two main products are built on its NFT APIs, which are already widely available for developer adoption. The company’s core founding team has led executive teams at Coinbase, CoinMarketCap, Chainlink, Millennium Management and Zendesk. Gomu,...
Observer
Microsoft Teams Goes Virtual and Avatars Finally Get Legs as Mark Zuckerberg Announces New Metaverse Developments
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new virtual reality headset and the addition of legs to metaverse avatars Oct. 11 at Meta Connect, a yearly event displaying new technology from the company formerly know as Facebook. At last year’s event, Zuckerberg revealed his plans for the metaverse and announced Facebook’s...
nftgators.com
OpenSea Integrates Avalanche as Part of Multi-chain Expansion
OpenSea joins other Avalanche-based NFT marketplaces such as Joepegs and Kalao. Ten Avalanche-based NFT projects will be featured on OpenSea for a start. Cryptoslam data shows that Avalanche is the eleventh-largest blockchain by NFT sales volume. OpenSea has integrated Avalanche as part of its multi-chain expansion, TechCrunch first reported. The...
