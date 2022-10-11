Read full article on original website
Betty Ann Walker
Betty Ann Walker entered the arms of Jesus on October 9, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born on May 24, 1937, in Stratford, Oklahoma, to Edwin & Ruth Jane (Howell) Walker. Betty grew up in Norman, Oklahoma, and then lived in Moore, Oklahoma City and Perkins, Oklahoma.
Diana Sue James
Diana Sue James, 66, of Cushing, Oklahoma passed from this life on October 3, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Palmer Marler Funeral Home, Cushing. Diana was born on July 11, 1956, in Arcata, California to parents John and Gladys (Johnson) Smith. She was a loving homemaker throughout her life. Diana shared over 51 loving years with her husband Calvin James.
Judy Ann Bigbey Robinson
Judy Ann Bigbey Robinson was born on December 22, 1945, to Fred Bigbey and Goldie Gilmore Bigbey. She passed from this life on Monday, October 3, 2022. Services have been entrusted to the care of Palmer Marler Funeral Home in Cushing, Oklahoma. Judy married the love of her life Athel...
Claudine Isabelle Morris
Claudine Isabelle Morris was born January 21, 1940 to Harry Dennis and Isabelle Snyder Dennis in Depew, Oklahoma. She departed this life on October 8, 2022 at the age of 82. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Morris in 1981, he preceded her in death on September 9, 2005.
Delbert Neal Wolff
Delbert Neal Wolff, longtime Yale resident passed from this life on October 2, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Palmer Marler Funeral Home, Cushing. Delbert was born on December 6, 1956, in Cushing, Oklahoma to proud parents Harold and Hannah Belva Jane (Bobo) Wolff....
United Way Benefit Concert at Dunkin Theatre on October 20
(Payne County, Okla) — The United Way of Payne County invites the community to attend the first-ever Rockin’ for. United Way Benefit Concert on Thursday, October 20 at the Dunkin Theatre in Cushing. Doors open at 7 p.m. Charlie Hickman Band will headline the night, with an opener from Jason Savory.
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
Police looking for four missing men in Okmulgee
The Okmulgee Police Department is looking for four men who haven't been seen by family since Sunday.
Stillwater man accused of attacking his brother with glass shard
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 27-year-old Stillwater man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on a felony charge of using a glass shard to slash at his brother, who had wounds on his arms and body. The defendant, Kevin Adrian Garcia could receive as...
KTUL
City celebrates 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
Christmas movie being filmed in Claremore
A Christmas movie, starring Candace Cameron Bure, is being filmed in different locations around Claremore
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
New book shows unseen images of ‘The Outsiders’
TULSA, Okla. — A new book from The Outsiders House features never-before-seen photos from the set of the famous movie filmed in Tulsa. “The Outsiders ‘Rare and Unseen’” contains 148 previously unpublished photos from the set and behind the scenes of “The Outsiders”, shot by world-renowned photographer David Burnett.
Okmulgee Police Searching For 4 Men Reported Missing Overnight
The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for four men on Tuesday that were reported missing overnight. Okmulgee Chief of Police Joe Prentice said Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and Mike Sparks, 32, were reported missing by Mark's wife. A few hours later, Alex Stevens, 29, was reported missing by...
Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
KOCO
Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact
CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
KTUL
Bristow police investigating threat at high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bristow Police Department said they are currently investigating a threat at Bristow High School. They say they have a large presence at the school now to safely handle the incident.
64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge
STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
