KSN.com
Halloween Night at the Selfie Spot
It’s the time of the year where you get to dress up and be whoever you want to be and the Selfie Spot in Wichita has all the festive backdrops you will want!. They are having their Halloween Adult Nights where you can bring your friends and take pictures at all of their 15 different booths that have different Halloween and fall themes to them.
KSN.com
Secret Spots: Enchanced Wellness
If you are looking for a way to lose some weight than we showed off a place in Derby that might be able to help you reach your goals. It’s at Enhanced Wellness as they have lots of different options for those looking to shed some pounds before the holiday season.
KSN.com
Hutch Ignite
After a huge success last year, Ignite! Business Expo is back for another year. It’s put on by the Hutchinson Reno County Chamber of Commerce and is ready for their second year!. It’s being put on at the Kansas State Fairgrounds and will take place on October 28th as...
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day: Let’s go Build
No matter what age you are, there is a good chance your childhood was built around playing with Legos. Now, there is a place in Wichita called Let’s Go Build that will spark your imagination and nostalgia to play with them again. The store is brand new to the...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frosty temps tracking closer after the weekend
Critical fire weather concerns remain in play through early evening for a good chunk of Kansas. While our westerly winds gave us a boost of warmth today with the downslope flow, those winds have also been rather gusty. After sundown, our winds will weaken. Attention then turns to a couple...
KSN.com
More fire weather alerts to wrap up the work week
We sound like a broken record, but our fire risk remains the main concern as we push into Friday. Dry air, gusty winds and a horribly dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. Fire Weather Warnings remain in place through Friday evening for most of...
KSN.com
Hutch CC Cheer
Sami Bell is the youngest Head Spirit Squad Coach in the country and leads the Hutchinson Community College team for the second straight year. She led the team to a Region/Conference Championship last year and is looking to defending their crown again this year. This is special for Bell, who...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fall’s yo-yo temps with high fire danger
The first cold front is done and gone. Now we await a second push of cooler air. Today stronger winds have been prevalent farther north, closer to this next boundary. Even though temps have cooled from 24 hours ago, high fire danger remains top of mind through Thursday. Fire Weather...
KSN.com
Pleasant temps and fire weather warnings Thursday
We have another day of fire concerns ahead. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect today to the north and east, they have also spread into the Wichita Metro. No outdoor burning today due to windy and dry conditions. Cooler air has continued to sink and settle into the Sunflower...
KSN.com
Dry and breezy conditions create fire concerns
Most of the rain has moved out early this morning and the front is close to clearing the area. There will still be a trailing shower or storm behind the heaviest rainfall through daybreak. Rain will race to the east and sunshine will return. There may be a shower or...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fire danger elevates, temperatures stay mild
A cold front cleared the region early this morning and will leave us a few degrees cooler by Wednesday afternoon. Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 70s for many. Notice abundant sunshine out there today, with breezy conditions out of the northwest. Those stronger winds will kick...
