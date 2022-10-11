Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
Why the Seattle Mariners used Robbie Ray as closer versus Astros
HOUSTON — With the fate of Game 1 of the American League Division Series on the line, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais chose to go with starting pitcher Robbie Ray to finish the game in the bottom of the ninth, bringing him in to face Houston’s Yordan Alvarez.
Padres' Mike Clevinger doesn't 'have it' in postseason do-over
Mike Clevinger gives up first-inning homer, last just 2 2/3 innings in Padres 5-3 loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDS
Remembering The 2002 Angels: Anaheim's First World Champions
The Anaheim Angels won 99 games in 2002, then a franchise record. It was their first playoff berth in 16 years. The underdog Angels did the unthinkable when they trounced the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins in the playoffs. By doing so, they went on to win the first and only American League pennant in team history. It was the 40th anniversary of the franchise, and it's now been 20 years since the Angels accomplished the feat.
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Crawfish Boxes
ALDS Game 2 Thread. October 13, 2022, 2:37 CT. Mariners @ Astros
We all know what happened Monday. Time for the Astros to drive the stake a little further into the Mariners' heart today with a victory over their key off-season acquisition and ace pitcher, Luis Castillo. Will peak Framber show up today, or will the Framberin man of the late season...
The Crawfish Boxes
Offday Gameday Thread: NLDS Edition
After a rain-delayed start there are two NLDS games to play. Forgive the late publication. The Phillies (leading their series 1-0) play the Braves in Atlanta. The Dodgers (leading 1-0) face the Padres in Los Angeles.
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead
Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 for a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series
Pamplin Media Group
Scoresheet: Yordan Alvarez goes yard again as Mariners go down 2-0 to Houston.
Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more. Astros 4, Mariners 2 — Yordan Alvarez 2, Seattle Mariners 0. For the second time in as many games, the Houston slugger launched a go-ahead home run as the Astros took a 2-0 lead In the best-of-5 American League Division Series.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Crawfish Boxes
Taking Stock - Miguel Ullola
When it came to pure bat missing ability, there were few young pitchers as successful as the Astros’ Miguel Ullola in 2022. Making his full season debut at Low-A Fayetteville, the 6’1” righty racked up 120 strikeouts in just 72 total innings, good for an eye-popping 38.3% K rate- a figure that topped the leaderboard for Carolina League pitchers with at least 70 innings pitched by over five percent. Even when the competition was able to make contact against him, it was infrequently meaningful, with just 39 hits and 3 home runs on his season ledger.
The Crawfish Boxes
Newest Yordan Breaking T Shirts
Surely one of the greatest hits in Astros history. It will be remembered as long as the Astros are still playing baseball. Presenting, The Walk-Off By Yordan Alvarez and Yordan Called Game,. Get these unique Yordan Alvarez Breaking T t-shirts while they are still available. As a gift, to wear,...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox DFA Eduard Bazardo, claim pitcher off waivers
The Boston Red Sox stayed busy on Thursday with more waiver-wire moves. Right-hander Jake Reed was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, per MassLive.com. In addition, righty Eduard Bazardo was designated for assignment. Reed, 30, pitched for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Orioles during the 2022...
Astros Work Out in Seattle Ahead of ALDS Game
Hear all of the action on Saturday on SportsTalk790!
Comments / 0