Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday
Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB・
GM James Click Felt Like He Blacked Out After Astros Epic Comeback
GM James Click Felt Like He Blacked Out After Astros Epic Comeback
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat. Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been...
Umpire gifts Dodgers early lead over Padres with crazy missed call
The San Diego Padres jumped out to an early lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS after trailing for all of Game 1. Manny Machado took a 2-1 Clayton Kershaw offering over the left field wall to put the Padres up 1-0. Freddie Freeman responded...
RELATED PEOPLE
ClutchPoints
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
KIII TV3
His family surprised him with tickets to Game 1 of the ALDS. He ended up with a souvenir of Astros playoff history
HOUSTON — What is better than an Astros walk-off win in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on your birthday? Catching the walk-off home run ball that won it all. That was the case for Astros fan Dillion Harrell who caught Yordan Álvarez’s walk-off three-run homer that...
Mattress Mack brings Rally Nuns to cheer on Astros at Minute Maid
The Gallery Furniture founder and Houston sports superfan wasn't the only local celebrity at the game.
Carlos Correa opting out of contract with Minnesota Twins
The MLB free agent shortstop market just got a bit more interesting. Carlos Correa will exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Minnesota Twins, he told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday. “With the year that I have had, my health and my being at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Angels News: Mike Trout Posts Heartfelt Message to Albert Pujols
The former teammates played together for nine full seasons.
MLB・
Click2Houston.com
‘Craziest moment of my life’: Meet the Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez homerun ball in ALDS Game 1
HOUSTON – It was an unbelievable ALDS Game 1 for the Houston Astros, and especially a New Caney man who caught the Yordan Alvarez home run ball on his birthday. ”She (his sister) surprised me a couple weeks ago. She said, ‘For your birthday, we’re gonna go to the ALDS game one,’” said Dillon Harrell. “Oddly, enough she said this is where Yordan normally hits the big home runs!”
Report: Marlins Interview Astros Bench Coach Espada For Managerial Vacancy
Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is in high demand. On Wednesday he'll interview for the Miami Marlins' managerial vacancy left by Don Mattingly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS
It was between two All-Stars.
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Comments / 0