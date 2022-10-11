ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Manchester United Cannot Rely On Anthony Martial As Their Striker

One of the most frustrating situations at Manchester United is their lack of options at striker. United currently have Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as their current striking options. Martial spent part of last season on loan at Sevilla after agreeing with the manager at the time Ralf...
The US Sun

Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Yardbarker

Manchester United’s Current Best Starting 11

Manchester United have a very talented squad at their disposal. Manager Erik Ten Hag is still trying to chop and change his squad to find his best starting 11. The Dutch manager made a number of summer signings in the transfer window. Players such as Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Christian Eriksen have all been exceptional since joining the club.
Yardbarker

Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League

Starting Line-up Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Didn't have a lot to do as Chelsea dominated the ball and allowed zero shots on target until the 90th minute following the early sending off of Fikayo Tomori. Trevoh Chalobah - 7 Had the difficult task of neutralising Rafael Leao whilst Reece James...
The Independent

Rangers vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League tonight looking for their first points of the campaign after a difficult start to Group A.Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season, but they have struggled to replicate that form in the Champions League with three defeats from their opening three games against table-toppers Napoli, third-place Ajax and tonight’s visitors, Liverpool.Liverpool have been struggling themselves and fell to defeat at Arsenal on the weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s side now face a tough test at what is likely to be...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Omonia LIVE: Europa League latest score and goal updates as Cristiano Ronaldo starts

Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat after they found themselves a goal down at half-time to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League last Thursday. Marcus Rashford came off the bench as a second-half substitute, scoring two goal and assisting another to spare United’s blushes as they edged past the Cypriot side 3-2 away from home.That victory keeps Erik ten Hag’s men in the running to finish top of Group E but they know they cannot slip up if they want to catch up with the unbeaten Real Sociedad. Omonia provided a tough test for the Red Devils last time...
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Omonia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture

After beating Everton in the Premier League, Manchester United return to Europa League action with Omonia the visitors to Old Trafford.A second-half double from Marcus Rashford ensured Erik ten Hag’s side avoided a slip-up in Nicosia against their Cypriot opponents last week.Manchester United vs Omonia LIVE: Europa League updatesIt leaves Manchester United three points behind Real Sociedad in Group E ahead of the fourth round of fixtures.Omonia, managed by Neil Lennon, are yet to get off the mark in the Europa League season but showed their threat a week ago, and will be hopeful of again causing Manchester United...
Yardbarker

Juventus in three-horse race for Man United fullback

At the end of the season, Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado could both leave Juventus once their respective contracts expire. The pair have been serving the Old Lady since 2015, but their performances have been on the decline recently. This should be an opportunity for the management to renovate the...
