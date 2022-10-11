Read full article on original website
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
4 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Celebrates New Metro East Mega Storage Opening With Ribbon Cutting
EDWARDSVILLE - The new Metro East Mega Storage at 5222 Chain of Rocks Road, Edwardsville, has opened a new business that will cater to large vehicles and larger items in general with covered parking. A ribbon cutting was held by the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce at the Metro East...
edglentoday.com
Tradition Continues With The 30th Annual Leclaire Parkfest
BUZZ MAGAZINE - The 30th Annual Leclaire Parkfest will be held Sunday, October 16, from noon to 5 p.m. at Leclaire Park in Edwardsville, Illinois. The annual festival, a celebration of the Leclaire National Historic District, is a long-standing fall tradition. The festival will kick off this year with music...
edglentoday.com
Hawaiian Brothers Grill Will Bring New Restaurant To Edwardsville Fresh From Islands
EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents can soon expect something new and unique, fresh from the islands - Hawaiian Brothers Grill - at 2386 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said Hawaiian Brothers is expected to open by the end of October. A visit to the new restaurant showed much of the work finished on the building.
edglentoday.com
5th & Missouri Transit Center In East St. Louis To Receive $70,000 For Project
BELLEVILLE - On the heels of the recent opening of the “Transit Stop Transformation Project" at the Belleville Transit Center and the unveiling of the one at the North Hanley Transit Center set for mid-October – Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit today announced that the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis will be the location for its next transformation. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has approved $70,000 for the project.
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
edglentoday.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Makes Way To Leclaire Parkfest in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - The famed Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make its way back to Illinois from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, at the Leclaire Parkfest in Edwardsville. The Wienermobile was at the Edwardsville and Godfrey Schnucks stores this week and at each location attracted a large crowd. Article...
Metro East resident pleads to club-goers after shooting outside nightclub
BROOKLYN, Illinois — For the past 25 years, Angela Bell has enjoyed living in the Village of Brooklyn, Illinois. "I feel safe. I feel comfortable," said Bell. Bell's home is down the street from exotic nightclubs and adult businesses. The retiree and great-grandma has gotten used to the loud...
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
Residents concerned new Topgolf could bring unwanted traffic to Midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Topgolf is coming to Midtown St. Louis!. The developer said even though the venue will bring more than 400 jobs and is a big part of revitalizing the area, not everyone is happy about it. "It’s not much right now...but in about a year...the empty lot...
siue.edu
Metro East Residents Turnout for Free Computers, Distributed by East St. Louis Learning Resource Center and PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
St. Louis woman is missing, police asking for help
St. Louis city police need your help finding this missing woman, 77-year-old Juanita Mead.
What the mayor says about St. Louis being labeled the 'least safe' city in the country
ST. LOUIS — Once again St. Louis is at the top of an unfortunate list as the country's most dangerous city. A recent study by WalletHub says St. Louis is the least safe community in America, and according to their report, it’s not particularly close. “We know the...
myleaderpaper.com
Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store
Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
Queen of Hearts jackpot up to $299,500 in Waterloo
The Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing is up to $299,500 and the next drawing is tonight.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
KSDK
Weather changes coming to St. Louis area
For the first time this month, rain is in the forecast this week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
mymoinfo.com
Suspect gets away with an unknown amount of money after robbery at First State Community Credit Union in Twin City Walmart
(Crystal City/Festus) A robber was able to get away with an unspecified amount of money after reportedly robbing the First State Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau says staff at the credit union alerted police of the robbery around noon on October...
