Two Fort Collins Breweries Won Big at the Great American Beer Festival
We already know that Fort Collins has excellent beer — but now we have the awards to prove it. We're talking about the results of the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Crack open a cold one, and let's dive in. What is the Great American Beer Festival?. The Great...
Do You Remember the Alpine Slide at Heritage Square in Golden?
When people talk about growing up in Colorado, you will usually hear about the old location of Elitch Gardens, Lakeside Amusement Park, or the current location of Elitch Gardens. All of those amusement parks hold a special memory in my heart from my childhood, but there is one place that...
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
Bruce Campbell film festival coming to legendary Colorado hotel
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Colorado will host a film festival salute to actor, writer, producer and director Bruce Campbell. The multi-night BruceFest will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. Best known for his role as Ash Williams in Sam...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
Fast Casual
1310kfka.com
Red Flag Warning in effect for Fort Collins area
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Fort Collins and nearby parts of Larimer County. The upgraded warning comes on the heels of a Fire Weather Watch that was activated Thursday. The Poudre Fire Authority warns above normal temperatures, low humidity, and wind could come together to easily spark a fire. Anyone in the area is asked to avoid outdoor activities that could create a spark and ensure they properly throw away any smoking materials.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Creepy Walk in the Woods opens this weekend west of Loveland
Fall is in the air, which means the Creepy Walk in the Woods, Loveland’s premier haunted experience, is right around the corner. The walk takes place in the Savage Woods just west of town on U.S. 34, the same place that other local attractions like Christmas Walk in the Woods and the Colorado Medieval Festival are held.
thegroupinc.com
13 Halloween Events in Northern Colorado 2022
You’ve got your group costume all planned out, with only one problem: where will you wear it? Whether you’re dressing up with your friends or with your kids, there are several fun Halloween events in Fort Collins, Loveland and surrounding areas, planned for 2022!. We’re talking zombie crawls,...
I-25 and Highway 34 Shutdown in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire
A semi-truck that has been engulfed in flames has shut down both Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Loveland on Friday afternoon. Traffic on both major arteries in Northern Colorado has been diverted in all directions. Facebook user, Esther Zander, was commuting in the area and driving onto northbound Interstate...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Has Two Kitchens
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
New Immersive Experience Brings The Magic Of Disney To Colorado
Get ready to experience the world of Dinsey Animation in a brand new light. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the creators behind the Immersive Van Gogh experience that has been visited by millions, are teaming up to open and operate the first-ever "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience". About...
One Thing Lovelanders Can Smile About With the King Soopers/Albertsons Merger
It's going to be very big deal if/when the $25 billion merger between the two grocery chains goes through. Lovelanders will be keeping their collective fingers crossed, because it could very well include a wanted change. It could end up being one of the biggest mergers in American business history,...
One-of-a-kind coincidence during Denver twins’ birth leaves eyebrows pleasantly raised
When serendipity occurs, it can be easy to sidestep or write it off entirely, but a coincidental occurrence that happened during a twins' birth in early October is raising some eyebrows in the best of ways.
Lovelanders Are Missing This One Place the Most, These Days
"Things change," "Time moves on." Two sayings that are very, very true. Folks were recently talking within the "I Love Loveland" Facebook page, about things that they used to do when they were young in Loveland. There were nearly 75 responses, with one place being mentioned more than the others.
A Colorado Thing: Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Movie Screenings
After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
Larimer County Drops $9 Million to Turn Loveland Ranch Into Open Space
Not far from the area of the famed Dam Store, outside of Loveland, over 1,500 in acreage for open space use has been put under contract. Many will breathe a sigh of relief, as this land could have been developed for residential, or even (at one point) a concert venue.
