Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Is It Legal to Bury a Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?
Saying goodbye to a family pet is one of the hardest things to do in life. Pets can be so much fun to own but saying goodbye is always the hardest part If your pet passes away in Colorado, what are the options for the owner?. Can you bury a...
Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
Are You Breaking the Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Colorado
If you have ever had to make the trip down to the bottom of a trash dumpster, I hope it was due to dropping your keys or your phone down in it. A trash dumpster is not a very nice place to be in Grand Junction or anyplace else. Once...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fact or Myth: Will It Snow on Halloween in Northern Colorado?
There are memes a plenty out there in social media land that say "You know you're from Colorado when..." and one of the items on the list is always something to the effect that as a kid, you had to plan your Halloween costume to fit around a winter coat, because it would inevitably snow on you.
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
Discover the Lost Ghost Town of Dyersville, Colorado
John Lewis Dyer is a name that's been known around Colorado for decades and decades. The aforementioned individual was a famous Methodist minister who preached the word of God around the Centennial State during the late 1800s. Father Dyer traveled across the state and into the mountains on a makeshift...
This Spooky Colorado Haunted Halloween Pop-up Bar Is A Must Visit
Just in time for Halloween in Colorado, there's a new Haunted Mansion pop-up bar to help get you in the spirit. What makes this place so "haunted?" Haunted Mansion Pop-Up Bar In Colorado For Halloween. Fall means many things around Colorado, but one of the best, besides the chill weather...
RELATED PEOPLE
10 Things To Do In Colorado That Have Nothing To Do With Pot
Colorado is the best place in the world if you're looking for fun things to do. Believe it or not, some of these activities have absolutely nothing to do with marijuana. Here are ten fun Colorado activities you can participate in sans doobie. It may come as a shock to...
AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado
Well you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
Mount Who? Mount Evans Could Be Undergoing A Name Change
Colorado's Mount Evans has been known as such since 1895 - but now, for the first time, the 14'er could be undergoing a name change. Mount Evans, the 14th tallest 14er in Colorado, standing at 14,264 feet, is named after John Evans, former Governor of the Territory of Colorado (1862-1865).
Live on the Edge in this $4.1 Million Evergreen Home
This home rocks. No, it literally rocks as this stunning Evergreen home has been built on boulders. The large boulders have been incorporated into the house to create an atmosphere like nothing you have ever seen before. The home exudes Colorado from every angle and it could be yours as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Fort Collins Breweries Won Big at the Great American Beer Festival
We already know that Fort Collins has excellent beer — but now we have the awards to prove it. We're talking about the results of the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Crack open a cold one, and let's dive in. What is the Great American Beer Festival?. The Great...
New Immersive Experience Brings The Magic Of Disney To Colorado
Get ready to experience the world of Dinsey Animation in a brand new light. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the creators behind the Immersive Van Gogh experience that has been visited by millions, are teaming up to open and operate the first-ever "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience". About...
Several Notable Coloradans are Buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery
Castle Rock's Cedar Hill Cemetery dates back to 1875. It was one of the original graveyards to be established along Colorado's Front Range. Several notable Coloradans were laid to rest in this Douglas County cemetery, including some of the first pioneers to settle in the state. Cedar Hill Cemetery is...
One Thing Lovelanders Can Smile About With the King Soopers/Albertsons Merger
It's going to be very big deal if/when the $25 billion merger between the two grocery chains goes through. Lovelanders will be keeping their collective fingers crossed, because it could very well include a wanted change. It could end up being one of the biggest mergers in American business history,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1.6 Million Fort Collins Home Has Been Called Functional Art
Every now and then, a home comes onto the real estate market that is simply outside of the norm. Even though this Fort Collins home was built in 1980, the house has an ultra-modern feel. The listing for this Fort Collins home located at 2600 West Prospect Road calls the...
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado
Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
Take A Peek Inside Tom Cruise’s Colorado Mansion Up For Sale
I usually like to write about homes that are more realistically priced for us common folks which seem to be harder and harder to find these days so today, I wanted to do something different because, not only is this house pretty incredible, it belongs to actor Tom Cruise. If...
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0