WUSA

Ginuwine Passes Out During Stunt at Criss Angel Magic Show

Ginuwine attempted to conquer his fear at a Criss Angel magic show and while things quickly went awry, a rep for the R&B singer tells ET "everything is OK." The "In Those Jeans" singer volunteered for the stunt for the 54-year-old magician's Magic With the Stars show in Las Vegas earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, who first broke the story, the stunt involved Ginuwine submerging underwater as he attempted to hold his breath. The singer was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater. He can't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WUSA

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Set for Late Night Interviews With Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift is headed back to late night. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonannounced on Friday that Swift is among an all-star slate of upcoming guests to appear during the show's "Fall-Star Favorites" week, beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Swift will kick off the week with her first late-night interview since last year, just days after releasing her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Pierce Brosnan Reveals the Sweet Way He Honors Wife Keely Shaye Smith in 'Black Adam' (Exclusive)

Eagle-eyed moviegoers seeing Black Adam might catch a glimpse of Pierce Brosnan's tribute to his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. At the film's New York City premiere on Wednesday, the 69-year-old actor, who plays superhero and sorcerer Dr. Fate in the DC universe, revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring and another accessory gifted to him by Smith while filming Black Adam.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WUSA

Lily Collins Teases More Love Triangles and Drama in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 (Exclusive)

Lily Collins is teasing a dreamy and dramatic third season of her hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris. The 33-year-old actress spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the Ralph Lauren 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show on Thursday at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California. During the interview, she playfully addressed what fans can expect when the new season drops on Dec. 21.
SAN MARINO, CA
WUSA

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Address Feud Rumors, 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have heard about the so-called feud rumors between them, and they're responding with hysterical laughter because it's all so damn silly. While on the red carpet at BravoCon, on their way to moderate a Q&A sesh with Andy Cohen at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, the venerable Today co-hosts spoke to ET's Brice Sander and addressed the rumors saying, in short, it's a laughing matter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WUSA

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok

Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WUSA

'The Watcher' Cast on Recreating the Real-Life Stalker Story With a Ryan Murphy Twist (Exclusive)

Now streaming on Netflix, The Watcher is a chilling limited series based on the twisted real-life events surrounding an idyllic family home in Westfield, New Jersey, and a mysterious stalker known only as “The Watcher.” Adapted by creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and others, the end result is a sinister and terrifying story that gives the true-crime genre a spooky and psychological twist.
WESTFIELD, NJ

