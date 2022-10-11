Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia gets 13th commitment, physical safety from South Carolina
Currently sitting at No. 13 in the 14-team ACC football team recruiting rankings, Virginia could use some good news on that front and got it Thursday when a 3-star defensive back from South Carolina announced his commitment to the Cavaliers. Landon Danley, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Irmo, S.C. (Dutch...
WDBJ7.com
ACC TIPOFF: Hokies have arrived while ‘Hoos look to reload entering new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - For most programs, losing their all-time leading scorer to the WNBA would be akin to a death sentence. For Virginia Tech, Aisha Sheppard’s departure is merely a speed bump, as Kenny Brooks returns nearly every other major piece from his Virginia Tech team that won 13 ACC games a year ago.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA basketball recruiting update: who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the board
Looks like Virginia’s plan to add a future point guard will be extended to the recruiting class of 2024. Tony Bennett’s top target for ‘23 point guards, Elmarko Jackson, eliminated UVA from his final list of five schools on Tuesday and will announce his commitment on Thursday to either Villanova, Kansas, Texas, Notre Dame or Miami. Jackson is an elite prospect and one of the top point guards in the country, whose game exploded over his last basketball season and summer ball.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA’s Coach Mox living a dream, ready to mix it up in ACC women’s hoops
When University of Virginia first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton took the stage at the ACC’s women’s basketball Tip Off event in Charlotte on Tuesday to talk about her new team, she described her current state of affairs as the conference’s newest coach as “a dream come true.”
virginiasports.com
No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
Virginia Basketball: Two Recruiting Targets Cut UVA From Lists
UVA is no longer in the running for two recruiting targets, one in the class of 2023 and one in the class of 2024
Augusta Free Press
Jason Beck as the OC at UVA: One person was surprised there wasn’t interest
Should Jason Beck have been in the running for the offensive coordinator job at UVA? His mentor, Robert Anae, was, from what I understand, among those who thought so. Beck, a former BYU QB who served as quarterbacks coach under Anae on Bronco Mendenhall’s staffs at BYU and at Virginia, ended up following Anae to Syracuse, where the two have flipped the script for what had been a floundering offense under Dino Babers, who entered the season on the hottest of hot seats, and now has ‘Cuse unbeaten and in the Top 25.
UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings
One of Virginia's football commits is now a four-star linebacker in the class of 2023
wvax.com
Albemarle cancels JV football game and practices due to Tuesday incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School’s junior varsity football game against Charlottesville High School Wednesday night was cancelled due to an incident that involved “a few members” of the Patriots’ team. A letter sent to parents by Principal Darah Bonham says “we are still learning all of the details, and we engaged the services of the police department to assist us in our investigation”.
streakingthelawn.com
Best food spots around UVA from a current student’s perspective
As it is the Virginia Cavaliers football team’s bye week and UVA basketball is still a frustrating four weeks away, we’re rolling in some fun UVA/Charlottesville content by taking a look at the best food spots/restaurants in the area, particularly from my perspective as a current student at Mr. Jefferson’s university.
cbs19news
Investigation cancels Albemarle High School JV football game
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County High School football game was canceled on Wednesday because of an incident that happened Tuesday. It was the junior varsity game that was canceled. ACPS says it has contacted police to help with the investigation. The principal of the high school...
Augusta Free Press
UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center, slated to open spring 2025
The University of Virginia and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeting a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We are pleased...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
NBC 29 News
UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall and a peak in the winter, this year’s rise in cases is occurring at a faster rate and with higher severity. Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley is an...
cardinalnews.org
Draft report says gold mine in Buckingham poses ‘serious threat,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Council candidate in Rocky Mount files assault charge against assistant town manager. — The Roanoke Times. Landfill lawsuit legal bills top $1.2 million. — Bristol Herald Courier. Three new I-81 projects in Southwest...
WDBJ7.com
Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only. Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday. The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of...
WSET
Craving a warm cookie? Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!. Insomnia Cookies, the beloved brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is set to open its newest store in Lynchburg, Insomnia Cookies said. The new location, conveniently located...
