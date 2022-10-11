ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia gets 13th commitment, physical safety from South Carolina

Currently sitting at No. 13 in the 14-team ACC football team recruiting rankings, Virginia could use some good news on that front and got it Thursday when a 3-star defensive back from South Carolina announced his commitment to the Cavaliers. Landon Danley, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Irmo, S.C. (Dutch...
UVA basketball recruiting update: who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the board

Looks like Virginia’s plan to add a future point guard will be extended to the recruiting class of 2024. Tony Bennett’s top target for ‘23 point guards, Elmarko Jackson, eliminated UVA from his final list of five schools on Tuesday and will announce his commitment on Thursday to either Villanova, Kansas, Texas, Notre Dame or Miami. Jackson is an elite prospect and one of the top point guards in the country, whose game exploded over his last basketball season and summer ball.
virginiasports.com

No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
Augusta Free Press

Jason Beck as the OC at UVA: One person was surprised there wasn’t interest

Should Jason Beck have been in the running for the offensive coordinator job at UVA? His mentor, Robert Anae, was, from what I understand, among those who thought so. Beck, a former BYU QB who served as quarterbacks coach under Anae on Bronco Mendenhall’s staffs at BYU and at Virginia, ended up following Anae to Syracuse, where the two have flipped the script for what had been a floundering offense under Dino Babers, who entered the season on the hottest of hot seats, and now has ‘Cuse unbeaten and in the Top 25.
wvax.com

Albemarle cancels JV football game and practices due to Tuesday incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School’s junior varsity football game against Charlottesville High School Wednesday night was cancelled due to an incident that involved “a few members” of the Patriots’ team. A letter sent to parents by Principal Darah Bonham says “we are still learning all of the details, and we engaged the services of the police department to assist us in our investigation”.
streakingthelawn.com

Best food spots around UVA from a current student’s perspective

As it is the Virginia Cavaliers football team’s bye week and UVA basketball is still a frustrating four weeks away, we’re rolling in some fun UVA/Charlottesville content by taking a look at the best food spots/restaurants in the area, particularly from my perspective as a current student at Mr. Jefferson’s university.
cbs19news

Investigation cancels Albemarle High School JV football game

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County High School football game was canceled on Wednesday because of an incident that happened Tuesday. It was the junior varsity game that was canceled. ACPS says it has contacted police to help with the investigation. The principal of the high school...
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
WDBJ7.com

Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only. Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday. The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of...
WSET

Craving a warm cookie? Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!. Insomnia Cookies, the beloved brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is set to open its newest store in Lynchburg, Insomnia Cookies said. The new location, conveniently located...
