save more than 200 euros on this complete laptop
Buy a new computer It is an important decision in most cases, one of the main reasons is that it is not a small expense. Moreover, most of the time we are interested in making a slightly larger investment in a more powerful equipment that will surely last us longer. An excellent alternative is this offer that we will talk about next.
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
Google Chrome will introduce a feature to save RAM
One of the most criticized aspects of Chromium in general and of Google Chrome in particular is the use of RAM. For a very long time and partly due to the use of multithreading, Chromium-based web browsers have tended to consume more resources than their competitors, although Firefox has not lagged behind mainly since the implementation of Quantum, which allowed it to greatly improve its performance at the cost of going through the same toll.
Is Google already working on its new service that will end up closing?
When we see movies from decades ago where there is talk of a future with screens based on holograms, it is when we get a smile. Especially when talking about a year in the future that has already happened in real life. Well, that alternative future could have been made thanks to Google and its Project Starline. What does it consist of? Is it something with a future or a simple project that will end up in the cemetery again?
HP launches new Chromebooks in different formats, we see their keys
The HP firm has renewed its Chromebooks catalog with two new computers, the Chromebook 15 and the Chromebook x360. Both teams bet on an economical but capable configuration, and they adopt the classic design line that we have seen in previous models. The hp chromebook 15 It is a model...
You’ve been in danger since Windows 7 and they can hack you: today you can solve it
Keeping our computer updated is one of the essential maintenance tasks that we all must do. And not only to make sure that everything works correctly and without errors, but, more importantly, to make sure that our operating system, or the programs we use, do not have serious security flaws. Like every month, today it was the turn of Windows. And, seeing how many bugs the new October updates fix, we can’t put off installing these new patches.
New NVIDIA Studio drivers optimized for the GeForce RTX 4090
A few days ago NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 4090, a top-of-the-range graphics card that has become the most powerful graphics solution that exists so far. This model offers a very interesting value as a solution for unify work and gaming in a single teamand thanks to the improvements that NVIDIA has introduced in the Studio drivers, this value has only grown.
Offers on Windows 10 and Office licenses for Halloween
After the exclusive amazon deals that we have had for two days this week, we are sure that many of you have taken the opportunity to buy a new computer, either laptop or desktop. For several years, we have been able to buy this type of equipment without having to buy a Windows license, which makes the equipment more expensive by approximately €100. If you want to buy a 100% legal license, in cdkeysales you will be able to do it at a really competitive price.
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
GALAX shows the box of its GeForce RTX 4050
Of the future RTX 40 family GPUs, there seems to be a consensus that one of the most expected is the GeForce RTX 4050, that is, the one that would mark the entry point to this new generation. NVIDIA has not said anything about it, but more and more voices suggest that its announcement and arrival on the market will take place sometime in the middle of next year. Of course, as long as the cancellation (we understand that it is temporary and pending a name change) of the RTX 4080 12GB that we learned just a few hours ago does not affect the calendar of future releases, something that remains to be seen.
Watch out for this fake Windows update, it could cost you a salary
Security researchers have discovered a ransomware campaign that has been active since September. It targets individuals and demands a ransom which, if not astronomical, remains very expensive in these times of crisis. Researchers have discovered ransomware that masquerades as a Windows Update. This new technique can be devastating, the cybercriminals...
Doubts when buying a graphics card? Beware that the AMD ones have this problem
One of the things that you will hear the most about AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series is the concept of frames per euro. All this to take advantage of the gap left by NVIDIA due to the high price of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. Not in vain, Lisa Su’s commitment to graphics has been clear. Ray Tracing is still an extra that is superfluous and the important thing is the number of frames per second that are achieved without activating said function. However, this is a double-edged sword and could cost them dearly.
Nvidia finally cancels the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB
Nvidia has announced that it is canceling the launch of its 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card after criticism over the difference between it and the more powerful model with 16GB of memory. A few weeks ago, Nvidia lifted the veil on its monstrous RTX 4090, but also on two RTX...
What is the cheapest PC to play Call of Duty to the fullest?
The annual launch of Call of Duty is a tradition on consoles and PC, a platform that gave birth to this saga 20 years ago. next installment is Modern Warfare 2 and we thought it would be good to tell you which would be the best PC configuration to play the game, as well as the cheapest one to properly play the already veteran action game, famous above all for its cinematic campaigns and its multiplayer mode.
3 steps to remove the wired connection and connect via Wi-Fi
There are several options that you can take into account to go from Ethernet to Wi-Fi in Windows. It is something that you will be able to do with the latest versions of the Microsoft system. We are going to show some alternatives so that you know at all times how you can make this change in a simple way.
What is the performance of the Intel ARC A770 and A750 in games?
In the country of Uncle Sam, the first analyzes of the ARC A770 and A750, the most powerful of the first generation of Intel gaming graphics cards. That is why we have decided to take this information and treat it objectively to answer a key question. Are they up to what is expected of them or, instead, is it the disappointment that many prophets of ill omen affirm from their tribunes?
Invite your friends to the HP Instant Ink service and both of you will get three months of subscription
A part of our readers already enjoy all the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service, and it is clear that they don’t want to go back to the past. It’s completely understandable, since their HP Instant Ink subscription allows them to enjoy a number of unique advantages that have allowed them to forget forever about the classic problems of ink-based printing.
Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 is coming to PC in late 2022
The Redmond giant has confirmed that Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 will arrive on PC later this year. We don’t have a specific date, but from what we know it probably won’t be available until the month of decemberjust in time for the debut of Forsaken, a game that will be the first to use such technology on PC, to be released in January 2023.
Meta has invested 15 billion in the Metaverse, but it is not clear what exactly
If the soundness of a company’s commitment to future development is measured in the economic investment made, it is indisputable that for Meta the Metaverse is even more important than your presentations and statements already imply. We’ve recently seen progress in this direction, from the release of the surprising but risky Meta Quest Pro, to a long-awaited update that will finally give avatars legs. The welcome? It is still somewhat cold, from the company’s own employees to the CEO of Apple, which is not the first time that he has expressed himself in this regard, expectations are still, today, below the company’s plans.
Mountain COBALT, a mobile workstation with Intel Arc
Finding a space in the competitive market for laptops is increasingly complex, as the volume of supply is formidable. However, this Mountain COBALT, heir to the differential factors with which this company always signs its designs Spanish, seems like a good bet. It is not a laptop for everyone, this should be clarified, but it can become the best option for your target audience.
