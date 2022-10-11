Read full article on original website
Globant buys the Italian Sysdata to strengthen its presence in Europe
The company Globant has bought the technology and business consultancy Sysdata, focused on digital transformation. The acquisition, which represents the landing of Globant in Italy, strengthens Globant’s presence in Europe and will improve its capacity in digital transformation technologies and services for companies. Sysdata, based in Bologna, currently has...
