New NVIDIA Studio drivers optimized for the GeForce RTX 4090
A few days ago NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 4090, a top-of-the-range graphics card that has become the most powerful graphics solution that exists so far. This model offers a very interesting value as a solution for unify work and gaming in a single teamand thanks to the improvements that NVIDIA has introduced in the Studio drivers, this value has only grown.
What is the performance of the Intel ARC A770 and A750 in games?
In the country of Uncle Sam, the first analyzes of the ARC A770 and A750, the most powerful of the first generation of Intel gaming graphics cards. That is why we have decided to take this information and treat it objectively to answer a key question. Are they up to what is expected of them or, instead, is it the disappointment that many prophets of ill omen affirm from their tribunes?
NVIDIA cancels the launch of the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB
At the RTX 40 series launch event, NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB. Regarding the first, any doubt you might have about it will undoubtedly be clarified in the analysis that we published a few days ago, and that in addition to answering all those questions, explains the reason why we are talking, without hot cloths, an absolute beast, both for the most demanding gamers and for – and this is actually its biggest niche – professionals who need a GPU that offers both brute force and a huge set of proprietary technologies to get the most out of it.
GALAX shows the box of its GeForce RTX 4050
Of the future RTX 40 family GPUs, there seems to be a consensus that one of the most expected is the GeForce RTX 4050, that is, the one that would mark the entry point to this new generation. NVIDIA has not said anything about it, but more and more voices suggest that its announcement and arrival on the market will take place sometime in the middle of next year. Of course, as long as the cancellation (we understand that it is temporary and pending a name change) of the RTX 4080 12GB that we learned just a few hours ago does not affect the calendar of future releases, something that remains to be seen.
Ryzen 7000 APUs will employ Zen 2, Zen 3 and Zen 4 architectures
It seems that Intel is not going to be left alone when it comes to recycling old architectures into next-generation processors, since we have recently learned that amd plans to make a similar move with his Ryzen 7000 aimed at laptops and small devices, which will be based on the architectures Raphael (Zen 4), Barcelo (Zen 3) and Mendocino (Zen 2).
What is the cheapest PC to play Call of Duty to the fullest?
The annual launch of Call of Duty is a tradition on consoles and PC, a platform that gave birth to this saga 20 years ago. next installment is Modern Warfare 2 and we thought it would be good to tell you which would be the best PC configuration to play the game, as well as the cheapest one to properly play the already veteran action game, famous above all for its cinematic campaigns and its multiplayer mode.
Invite your friends to the HP Instant Ink service and both of you will get three months of subscription
A part of our readers already enjoy all the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service, and it is clear that they don’t want to go back to the past. It’s completely understandable, since their HP Instant Ink subscription allows them to enjoy a number of unique advantages that have allowed them to forget forever about the classic problems of ink-based printing.
Mountain COBALT, a mobile workstation with Intel Arc
Finding a space in the competitive market for laptops is increasingly complex, as the volume of supply is formidable. However, this Mountain COBALT, heir to the differential factors with which this company always signs its designs Spanish, seems like a good bet. It is not a laptop for everyone, this should be clarified, but it can become the best option for your target audience.
Automotive Cloud, the Salesforce cloud for the automotive sector
Salesforce has announced the release of Automotive Cloudthe cloud that it has built specifically for automakers, dealers, car financing groups, and customers. In short, Salesforce Automotive Cloud is a cloud for the automotive sector, which uses Driver 360 in every interaction and leveraging automation, AI, and industry-specific analytics to drive productivity and save costs.
This asks Batman Gotham Knights on PC, is it time to change the laptop to play?
A few years ago Rocksteady revolutionized the market for games based on super heroes with Batman Arkham City. After three sequels leading Bruce Wayne, this time the proposal is a story starring his apprentices that have just been released for PC and consoles. Are you interested in playing this game on your PC and find out if your system is suitable? well these are the requirements to play Gotham Knights on your PC.
AOC Introduces Gaming Mouse, AGON AGM600
You will know AGON by AOC as the Taiwanese manufacturer’s brand of gaming monitors. But it also has another group of interesting peripherals and accessories like the one we are presenting to you today: the AGON AGM600 mouse. A good mouse is essential for great gamers, especially in games...
save more than 200 euros on this complete laptop
Buy a new computer It is an important decision in most cases, one of the main reasons is that it is not a small expense. Moreover, most of the time we are interested in making a slightly larger investment in a more powerful equipment that will surely last us longer. An excellent alternative is this offer that we will talk about next.
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
Google Chrome will introduce a feature to save RAM
One of the most criticized aspects of Chromium in general and of Google Chrome in particular is the use of RAM. For a very long time and partly due to the use of multithreading, Chromium-based web browsers have tended to consume more resources than their competitors, although Firefox has not lagged behind mainly since the implementation of Quantum, which allowed it to greatly improve its performance at the cost of going through the same toll.
Project Frontier, Dell’s software platform for edge operations
Dell Technologies has announced, at its Dell Technologies Summit 2022 event, Project Frontiera edge trading software platform, which integrates with the rest of the products and services in the Dell portfolio for the Edge. Its mission is to make it easy for its customers to manage and orchestrate infrastructure applications at the edge for large-scale deployments in a secure manner.
HP launches new Chromebooks in different formats, we see their keys
The HP firm has renewed its Chromebooks catalog with two new computers, the Chromebook 15 and the Chromebook x360. Both teams bet on an economical but capable configuration, and they adopt the classic design line that we have seen in previous models. The hp chromebook 15 It is a model...
Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 is coming to PC in late 2022
The Redmond giant has confirmed that Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 will arrive on PC later this year. We don’t have a specific date, but from what we know it probably won’t be available until the month of decemberjust in time for the debut of Forsaken, a game that will be the first to use such technology on PC, to be released in January 2023.
Free games and offers: ‘Darkwood’, ‘ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!’…
Let’s go with one of free games and offers, which never bitter. And it is that if it is difficult to say no to a good free game, many times it is also quite difficult to say it to a juicy offer of that title that one day we had our eye on, but never got hold of. And if not, tell whoever invented the sales (the Steam and Co. sales will be held shortly).
Business concerns about security in open source software are on the rise
Is business confidence in open source software starting to cool off? According to a recent study published by the company VMware Everything seems to indicate yes. And in the background of the situation, an issue that is not recurrent is still vital for organizations: security. In fact, it We counted...
Baikal-S BE-S1000, this is the first Russian 48-core processor
The Baikal-S BE-S1000 is the first Russian processor to feature a configuration of 48 cores, all based on ARM’s Cortex-A75 architecture. This architecture is not one of the most advanced that exists right now, although it is capable of offering quite competent performance, and far exceeds other low-power architectures, such as the Cortex-A55.
