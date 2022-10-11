Of the future RTX 40 family GPUs, there seems to be a consensus that one of the most expected is the GeForce RTX 4050, that is, the one that would mark the entry point to this new generation. NVIDIA has not said anything about it, but more and more voices suggest that its announcement and arrival on the market will take place sometime in the middle of next year. Of course, as long as the cancellation (we understand that it is temporary and pending a name change) of the RTX 4080 12GB that we learned just a few hours ago does not affect the calendar of future releases, something that remains to be seen.

