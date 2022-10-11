ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Hillside Sedona Shopping Center sells for $12.45M

MCA Realty, a full-service real estate investment and management company based in Orange County, California, has achieved its first retail acquisition in Arizona with the purchase of the 35,000+ square-foot Hillside Sedona Shopping Center in Sedona, Arizona. The retail property was purchased in an off-market transaction through an existing broker relationship.
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Breaking News Just In Chino Valley PD

Multiple Vehicle Injury Collision Shuts Down SR 89 in Chino Valley. On 10/13/2022 at approximately 10:58 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North State Route 89. When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350, and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
CAMP VERDE, AZ

