'It's been a lot of restless nights': Family of missing Yavapai County hiker begging for answers
PHOENIX — It has been two weeks since 63-year-old Jeffrey Stambaugh was last seen at the Granite Basin Campground in Yavapai County on the morning of Sept. 30. His sister Pam Chambers says that time has felt like an eternity. "It's been a lot of restless nights and it's...
azbigmedia.com
Hillside Sedona Shopping Center sells for $12.45M
MCA Realty, a full-service real estate investment and management company based in Orange County, California, has achieved its first retail acquisition in Arizona with the purchase of the 35,000+ square-foot Hillside Sedona Shopping Center in Sedona, Arizona. The retail property was purchased in an off-market transaction through an existing broker relationship.
kawc.org
Protect Democracy Project wants one Arizona county to not monitor ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX -- An attorney for Protect Democracy Project is demanding that Yavapai County, Ariz. groups drop their plans to watch ballot drop boxes, claiming it likely violates both state and federal law. But it remains an open question whether the planned actions of these organizations -- or others who may...
AZFamily
Groups in Yavapai County facing potential legal punishment for plans to monitor ballot boxes
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple...
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Just In Chino Valley PD
Multiple Vehicle Injury Collision Shuts Down SR 89 in Chino Valley. On 10/13/2022 at approximately 10:58 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North State Route 89. When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350, and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer.
ABC 15 News
Two dead, 1 hurt in shooting at party in Rimrock in Yavapai County
RIMROCK, AZ — Two people were killed and another was hurt during a shooting at a party in Rimrock Saturday night, officials say. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. A large group was partying at the location of...
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
