Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
Two Fort Collins Breweries Won Big at the Great American Beer Festival
We already know that Fort Collins has excellent beer — but now we have the awards to prove it. We're talking about the results of the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Crack open a cold one, and let's dive in. What is the Great American Beer Festival?. The Great...
$1.6 Million Fort Collins Home Has Been Called Functional Art
Every now and then, a home comes onto the real estate market that is simply outside of the norm. Even though this Fort Collins home was built in 1980, the house has an ultra-modern feel. The listing for this Fort Collins home located at 2600 West Prospect Road calls the...
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
This Spooky Colorado Haunted Halloween Pop-up Bar Is A Must Visit
Just in time for Halloween in Colorado, there's a new Haunted Mansion pop-up bar to help get you in the spirit. What makes this place so "haunted?" Haunted Mansion Pop-Up Bar In Colorado For Halloween. Fall means many things around Colorado, but one of the best, besides the chill weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Has Two Kitchens
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
New Immersive Experience Brings The Magic Of Disney To Colorado
Get ready to experience the world of Dinsey Animation in a brand new light. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the creators behind the Immersive Van Gogh experience that has been visited by millions, are teaming up to open and operate the first-ever "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience". About...
One Thing Lovelanders Can Smile About With the King Soopers/Albertsons Merger
It's going to be very big deal if/when the $25 billion merger between the two grocery chains goes through. Lovelanders will be keeping their collective fingers crossed, because it could very well include a wanted change. It could end up being one of the biggest mergers in American business history,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
If you take Colorado State Highway 7 and head south out of Estes Park, you will see serene mountain views the entire drive. One home at the end of Goblins Castle Road is truly special. This home has an epic backyard. Not just any backyard, but a 285,807-acre park known...
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
Mount Who? Mount Evans Could Be Undergoing A Name Change
Colorado's Mount Evans has been known as such since 1895 - but now, for the first time, the 14'er could be undergoing a name change. Mount Evans, the 14th tallest 14er in Colorado, standing at 14,264 feet, is named after John Evans, former Governor of the Territory of Colorado (1862-1865).
A Colorado Thing: Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Movie Screenings
After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Are These New ‘Advisory’ Bike Lanes in Fort Collins About?
Be advised, as when driving in Fort Collins, you may be coming across these 'Advisory' bike lanes in the CSU campus area. What are they, exactly?. Though they are widely popular around the U.S. and around the world, this is the first time The Choice City has put these kind of lanes to use, to make things safer for bicyclists, and drivers as well.
Is the Unionized Greeley Starbucks in Jeopardy of Being Closed?
It could be a not-so-busy fall and winter for one of the nine Starbucks locations in Greeley, if things go down the way they have for another Colorado location. The hugely popular coffee chain, which has brought a lot of enjoyment to millions of people across the world, has recently met with blowback from employees. That blowback may have been why one in Colorado was shut down. Will one in Greeley be next?
AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado
Well you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
Panic At The Disco In Denver Was Amazing. Here Are 25+ Pix We Took
Fall concert season in Colorado is in full swing and Panic at the Disco tore the house down at the Ball Arena. Here are some amazing pictures we took at the show in Denver. While Panic at the Disco has been rocking around the world since 2004, but somehow had never seen them in their almost 20-year career. That all changed when they played Ball Arena where I got to see Panic live for the first time and they did not disappoint. The band, the stage, the production, and the music were all on point and the show was simply spectacular from start to finish. I got to take some really good up-close pictures at the show from the VIP Pit that I had to share with you because it was that damn good.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All The Small Things… Blink 182 Reunites And Are Coming To Colorado
One of the most iconic rock bands of all time is reuniting with all of its original members, and they're coming to Colorado next summer. Here are all the details. Tom DeLonge Is Back With Blink 182 And They're Coming To Colorado. It's been close to a decade since Blink...
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
More Than Movies: Tour Estes Park’s Historic & Wonderful Park Theatre
Estes Park's movie theater is more than 100 years old, and is the oldest single-house motion picture theater in the U.S. that was built to be a movie theater. It's all but certain that not enough people have gotten to enjoy a movie in one of Colorado's treasures, the historic Park Theatre on Moraine Avenue in Estes Park.
An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado
Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0