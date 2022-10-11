Fall concert season in Colorado is in full swing and Panic at the Disco tore the house down at the Ball Arena. Here are some amazing pictures we took at the show in Denver. While Panic at the Disco has been rocking around the world since 2004, but somehow had never seen them in their almost 20-year career. That all changed when they played Ball Arena where I got to see Panic live for the first time and they did not disappoint. The band, the stage, the production, and the music were all on point and the show was simply spectacular from start to finish. I got to take some really good up-close pictures at the show from the VIP Pit that I had to share with you because it was that damn good.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO