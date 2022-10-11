Read full article on original website
Related
Are You Breaking the Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Colorado
If you have ever had to make the trip down to the bottom of a trash dumpster, I hope it was due to dropping your keys or your phone down in it. A trash dumpster is not a very nice place to be in Grand Junction or anyplace else. Once...
Is It Legal to Bury a Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?
Saying goodbye to a family pet is one of the hardest things to do in life. Pets can be so much fun to own but saying goodbye is always the hardest part If your pet passes away in Colorado, what are the options for the owner?. Can you bury a...
Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
Thieves caught on camera in Denver break-in
A Denver couple is asking for the public's help in identifying the thieves who broke into their detached garage early Wednesday morning.
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
Safeway-King Soopers merger could bring new options to Colorado
The planned merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons could have a major impact on the way Coloradans shop for groceries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing at-risk 16-year-old reunited with his family
Officials across Larimer County who were trying to locate a missing 16-year-old boy have found him and he is now back with his family.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Massive bear found under deck in Colorado neighborhood
According to an Instagram post made by John Livingston, public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the largest bears ever spotted in the town of Durango was recently found under the deck of a home in a residential area near Needham Elementary. Livingston...
coloradosun.com
What we learned about Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl during their debate hosted by CBS4/The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, faced his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, in a live, televised debate Thursday night hosted by CBS4 in partnership with The Colorado Sun. The two candidates battled over their views on the economy, water, crime, abortion and education. Here’s what we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several Notable Coloradans are Buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery
Castle Rock's Cedar Hill Cemetery dates back to 1875. It was one of the original graveyards to be established along Colorado's Front Range. Several notable Coloradans were laid to rest in this Douglas County cemetery, including some of the first pioneers to settle in the state. Cedar Hill Cemetery is...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean ‘monopoly,’ experts warn
The parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway are considering a merger, where the two chains would become one. But what could that mean for shoppers?
Burglars steal thousands worth of food from popular Boulder restaurant
Images of the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras behind Blackbelly Market in Boulder.
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
I-25 and Highway 34 Shutdown in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire
A semi-truck that has been engulfed in flames has shut down both Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Loveland on Friday afternoon. Traffic on both major arteries in Northern Colorado has been diverted in all directions. Facebook user, Esther Zander, was commuting in the area and driving onto northbound Interstate...
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
One Thing Lovelanders Can Smile About With the King Soopers/Albertsons Merger
It's going to be very big deal if/when the $25 billion merger between the two grocery chains goes through. Lovelanders will be keeping their collective fingers crossed, because it could very well include a wanted change. It could end up being one of the biggest mergers in American business history,...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0