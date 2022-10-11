ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

DIY Photography

The easiest way to balance flash with ambient light when shooting outdoors

If you’ve been a predominantly natural light shooter then the prospect of adding a flash or strobe to your images could feel a little daunting. Suddenly your way of controlling light just doesn’t seem to work anymore, and it can be incredibly frustrating just trying to get the beautiful subtle effect that you’re probably going for.
PHOTOGRAPHY
DIY Photography

Nikon Small World winners show the giant beauty of the microscopic world

Nikon has announced the winners of its annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. For almost five decades, Nikon has shared the best microscopic images from this contest, and just as always – they are absolutely marvelous. This year’s first-place prize was awarded to Grigorii Timin for his remarkable image...
PHOTOGRAPHY
DIY Photography

AstrHori announces a low-budget $289 wide angle 40mm f/5.6 manual focus lens for Fuji GFX

When one buys into a medium format system, even the relatively inexpensive ones like Fuji’s GFX series, one knows that it’s going to be an expensive ride. It’s not much of a surprise. Even though the bodies are a similar size to a high-end DSLR, they contain much larger (and more expensive) sensors, and the lenses need bigger and heavier glass than lenses designed for full-frame systems.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

How to get stuff done as a photographer and be the most efficient possible

I feel seen. I mean, really, this video from Scott Chouciño could be aimed directly at me, embarrassingly. I’ve often wondered if I have undiagnosed ADHD, sometimes getting anything done and focusing on the task at hand is such a struggle. I am incredulous at how other people seem to be three times as effective at working and getting stuff done as I am.
PHOTOGRAPHY
DIY Photography

Sony updates its vlogging line with the new Sony ZV-1F and it’s $250 cheaper than the ZV-1

Well, we’d heard rumours that there was a new vlogging camera on the way, although the likely announcement date was the Sony event scheduled for October 26th before the Sony Creative Space event in New York on the 27th and 28th. Well, it may be a little earlier than anticipated but Sony has today announced the Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera, an update to the original Sony ZV-1.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Accsoon’s SeeMo turns your iPhone or iPad into an HDMI on-camera field monitor

Accsoon, a company more traditionally tied to wireless video transmission systems has just announced its newest device. It’s the Accsoon SeeMo and it’s basically an HDMI adapter for your iPhone or iPad that lets you turn it into an on-camera field monitor, complete with all of the usual features like zebra stripes, histogram, waveform, focus assist and even a built-in record feature.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

This rare 24x24mm Leica M prototype sold at auction for almost $700,000

The Wetzlar Camera Auction is always interesting and sometimes amusing to watch. Interesting to see some of the rare items that often seem to pop up and amusing because of the ridiculous sums of money that some people are willing to fork over in order to own them. And the recently concluded Wetzlar auction is no exception, where one person paid almost $700,000 for a rare 24x24mm Leica M prototype.
ELECTRONICS

