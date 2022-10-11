ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Reveals His True Feelings On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "F---, I Can't Wait To Go There."

After four years with the 76ers, young star Ben Simmons severed all ties with the franchise last summer, going ghost mode and refusing to comply with their demands. What ensued was a long and bitter battle between Simmons and GM Daryl Morey, with both sides essentially playing hardball. But, by the end, Simmons had been sent to Brooklyn and Embiid had himself a new partner in James Harden.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."

Damian Lillard isn't looking to change teams, as he recently expressed his desire to stay in Portland and compete for championships with the Trail Blazers. Dame is pretty confident that he can get the job done and asked people to give his team a chance. Still, this desire doesn't change...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Darvin Ham
Yardbarker

Celtics star Jayson Tatum shocked after being ejected from preseason game

Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s preseason game between his Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, and he couldn’t believe it. Tatum was given a technical foul — his second of the game — which triggered his ejection late in the third quarter. Tatum seemed to get called for the tech for doing a dismissive hand wave after being called for a foul.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Reasons why the Chicago Bulls won't win the title this season

Hope springs eternal for every NBA team at the season's start. Every team — from the powerhouses to the minnows — starts the same way: at 0-0. However, it doesn't take long for parity to even out and for the elite teams to separate themselves from the pack.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Have the Phoenix Suns Found Their Bench Scorer?

There's plenty of established players waiting on the bench for the Phoenix Suns. Don't tell Duane Washington Jr. that. In Phoenix's preseason finale, Washington scored 31 points while also gathering two rebounds and four assists as well. However, 11 turnovers would haunt the backup guard throughout the night. The next...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Explains The Real Reason Why The Suns Struggled To Pay Deandre Ayton: "They Want The Kevon Looney Angle And Pay Their Starting Center $10 Million"

The situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix should have been over this summer as the No. 1 overall pick from the soon-to-be-iconic 2018 Draft Class signed a max contract extension. Crucially, he didn't sign it with his current team, the Phoenix Suns but chose to sign it with the Indiana Pacers instead. The Suns matched the offer to keep their guy but seem to regret it.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darvin Ham Says#The Los Angeles Lakers
Yardbarker

The Pacers Might Have A New Star

The Indiana Pacers have been showing their future during their few preseason games. There is no doubt that the team is about to face a pretty rough season, they are definitely still in the midst of a long rebuilding phase. No one should expect the team to storm to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers to re-engage teams on Russell Westbrook trade talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the preseason trying to make things work with Russell Westbrook, but a new report suggests that may have been a temporary effort. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Lakers paused efforts to trade Westbrook to open training camp, but were likely to begin trying to re-engage teams with the regular season looming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Yardbarker

Warriors Waive Jerome Robinson, Pat Spencer

Robinson, 25, is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who once originally selected by the Clippers with the No. 13 selection in the 2018 NBA Draft. It’s been a rocky NBA road since, though, as he’s appeared in just 113 games in three seasons, including the final two with the Wizards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings finalize roster, waive Sam Merrill

KZ Okpala is no surprise after a strong preseason that saw him start 3 of 4 games. Moneke was featured heavily in the rotation in the last two preseason games, and it seemed likely that he was making the roster. It is the first time the UC Davis alum has made an NBA roster.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick has blunt advice for Bears' Justin Fields

Justin Fields once again played poorly in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and one former NFL quarterback offered him some blunt advice. Fields went just 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 12-7 loss. He has now eclipsed 200...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson

Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy