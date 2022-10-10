Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Blog: All of Arkansas under extreme wildfire danger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Wildfire danger has continued to increase Friday. All of Arkansas is now under extreme wildfire danger. Breezy winds will remain a factor in wildfire danger Friday, similar to Thursday. Winds could gust up to 25 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 8 PM Friday. Breezy winds will make fires spread quickly and be hard to control.
KARK
Arkansas State Fair Food Guide for 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair for 2022 kicks off on Friday, October 14 for a 10-day run. First on the list for many fairgoers will be what to eat. Arkansas food author Kat Robinson works each year extensively to produce the Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and a risk of severe weather today
TODAY: Today is the day we have all been waiting for! Rain is finally in the forecast, but it’s not all great news. Not everyone will see rain and there is a risk of damaging thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for most of Arkansas, and a slight risk over the delta. The storms will arrive in the afternoon and quickly be gone before midnight. Temperatures into the mid 80s out ahead of the storms, with cooler air behind them. Breezy with a southwest wind 10-20 mph.
KARK
Charges filed against fishermen accused in cheating scandal
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Two fishermen accused of cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship have been indicted by a grand jury in Ohio. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, have been charged with cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and unlawful ownership of wild animals. Both men were allegedly caught cheating at the Ohio fishing tournament last month, and accused of putting lead weights in the fish they caught ahead of a final weigh-in.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Shower and storm chances return this weekend
TODAY: Temperatures will start to warm up again today. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s as sunny and dry weather continues. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the southwest. THIS WEEKEND: Another cold front will move through the state on...
