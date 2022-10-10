ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Blog: All of Arkansas under extreme wildfire danger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Wildfire danger has continued to increase Friday. All of Arkansas is now under extreme wildfire danger. Breezy winds will remain a factor in wildfire danger Friday, similar to Thursday. Winds could gust up to 25 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 8 PM Friday. Breezy winds will make fires spread quickly and be hard to control.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas State Fair Food Guide for 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair for 2022 kicks off on Friday, October 14 for a 10-day run. First on the list for many fairgoers will be what to eat. Arkansas food author Kat Robinson works each year extensively to produce the Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and a risk of severe weather today

TODAY: Today is the day we have all been waiting for! Rain is finally in the forecast, but it’s not all great news. Not everyone will see rain and there is a risk of damaging thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for most of Arkansas, and a slight risk over the delta. The storms will arrive in the afternoon and quickly be gone before midnight. Temperatures into the mid 80s out ahead of the storms, with cooler air behind them. Breezy with a southwest wind 10-20 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Charges filed against fishermen accused in cheating scandal

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Two fishermen accused of cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship have been indicted by a grand jury in Ohio. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, have been charged with cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and unlawful ownership of wild animals. Both men were allegedly caught cheating at the Ohio fishing tournament last month, and accused of putting lead weights in the fish they caught ahead of a final weigh-in.
HERMITAGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Monticello, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy