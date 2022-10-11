Read full article on original website
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 million
(Fort Collins, Colo.) Nectar Equities LLC paid $12.9 million for a four-building industrial complex in Fort Collins. The 73,170-square-foot Plum Tree Plaza, located at 2573,2579, 2601 and 2607 Midpoint Drive, was built in the late 1990s by WW Reynolds Cos. The property is 100% leased to four tenants and anchored by Larimer County government and life sciences company Indivior.
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
1310kfka.com
Red Flag Warning in effect for Fort Collins area
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Fort Collins and nearby parts of Larimer County. The upgraded warning comes on the heels of a Fire Weather Watch that was activated Thursday. The Poudre Fire Authority warns above normal temperatures, low humidity, and wind could come together to easily spark a fire. Anyone in the area is asked to avoid outdoor activities that could create a spark and ensure they properly throw away any smoking materials.
Burglars steal thousands worth of food from popular Boulder restaurant
Images of the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras behind Blackbelly Market in Boulder.
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
milehighcre.com
McWhinney Breaks Ground on Precision Industrial at Centerra
McWhinney has broken ground on 164,000 square feet of Class-A industrial space in Loveland. Known as Precision Industrial, the 11.6-acre site is located just off Crossroads Boulevard and I-25 in Loveland. The site is part of Centerra, a 3,000-acre master-planned community developed by McWhinney at the intersection of I-25 and U.S. Hwy. 34.
thegroupinc.com
13 Halloween Events in Northern Colorado 2022
You’ve got your group costume all planned out, with only one problem: where will you wear it? Whether you’re dressing up with your friends or with your kids, there are several fun Halloween events in Fort Collins, Loveland and surrounding areas, planned for 2022!. We’re talking zombie crawls,...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Has Two Kitchens
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
uncmirror.com
Greeley is Getting a Little Strange and Unusual
In quiet downtown Greeley there sits a store that is a bit different from most other businesses. The Strange and Unusual is owned by Colorado natives Corri and Chase Mehan, who call it an oddity and “weird stuff” store. They have been open since February and claim to be the only store of its kind in Northern Colorado. The store offers tarot readings on Fridays and Saturdays and started the Greeley Ghost Tour.
I-25 and Highway 34 Shutdown in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire
A semi-truck that has been engulfed in flames has shut down both Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Loveland on Friday afternoon. Traffic on both major arteries in Northern Colorado has been diverted in all directions. Facebook user, Esther Zander, was commuting in the area and driving onto northbound Interstate...
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
One-of-a-kind coincidence during Denver twins’ birth leaves eyebrows pleasantly raised
When serendipity occurs, it can be easy to sidestep or write it off entirely, but a coincidental occurrence that happened during a twins' birth in early October is raising some eyebrows in the best of ways.
25 Life Hacks Fort Collins Residents Need to Try Right Now
Everyone can find something to complain about, but I think it's safe to say that life in Fort Collins is usually a breeze. Whether you're soaking up the sun at Horsetooth Reservoir, cheering on the Rams at a Colorado State University game, or taking a stroll through Old Town, it's (almost) always a great day in the Choice City.
