ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Goodwill goes online, making it easier to find name-brand items at second-hand prices

The popular second-hand store chain Goodwill recently launched a new online store that allows customers to shop for brand-name items from the comfort of their couch. Goodwill Industries got its start in 1902 by Reverend Edgar J. Helms in Boston when he asked members of his congregation to donate used clothing and other household goods that could be repaired and redistributed to people in need.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

JCPenney Ends Contract With Sephora

Door Jonesdr77 op de Engelstalige Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Shillington, PA
The Independent

This Dyson airwrap dupe changed my hair game and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, just three months after the retailer’s Prime Day event, and it’s brimming with stellar discounts across tech, home appliances, Apple products and more.One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Early Access Sale deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing. When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shutter#Sustainability#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Mohnton Mills
PYMNTS

Retailers Try to Spiff up Metaverse Shopping Experience

When people talk about the metaverse, they tend to think of a fully immersive reality entered through a video headset. But there’s another, technologically nearer part of the broad field of extended reality (XR) that has a lot more uses today, particularly in retail, and particularly when enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI).
SHOPPING
retailleader.com

EnsembleIQ Launches ‘Retail Leader Pro’ Premium Subscription

EnsembleIQ has launched Retail Leader Pro, a premium subscription service. Subscribers will gain access to exclusive newsletters, roundtables, insights and analysis. Retail Leader Pro’s Chief Retail Analyst will provide in-depth commentary and perspective, with an emphasis on consumer behavior and emerging retail trends. EnsembleIQ, the parent company of Retail...
RETAIL
itechpost.com

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Cuisinart Toaster Ovens, Other Small Appliances That are on Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is currently ongoing and we here at iTech Post are ready to keep you up-to-date with all the deals and discounts you should know of!. We have covered deals on multiple Amazon products, Keurig coffee makers, and even Samsung Galaxy Buds. We will get to those in a while, but first, let us talk about a fresh set of deals Amazon has for those looking to add a small appliance or two (or more!) to their kitchens.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
The Hill

Equilibrium/Sustainability — Eiffel Tower chef hypes climate-friendly cuisine

A Michelin-starred chef is set upon showcasing climate-friendly cuisine at his highly visible first-floor restaurant in Paris’s Eiffel Tower, according to Reuters. The “Madame Brasserie” restaurant offers seasonal and local ingredients that are cooked with minimal energy — in attempt to show the restaurant industry how a greener meal can be provided, Reuters reported.
AGRICULTURE
PYMNTS

Smaller Grocers Playing Loyalty Catch-Up

A shift is emerging between grocers that have the resources and the scale to make a subscription model possible, and smaller brands for which a more traditional loyalty model is still the most effective tool within their reach. The Fresh Market, a chain based in Greensboro, N.C., with 160 stores...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING
CNN

29 Labor Day 2022 mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on, from Allswell to Zoma

Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy