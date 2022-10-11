ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Suggest Wideout Won’t Return To Rams

After Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, it was perceived as a foregone conclusion that the star wide receiver would return to Los Angeles for this season and beyond. However, OBJ’s Twitter activity on Wednesday indicates the reigning champions aren’t the frontrunner for his...
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'

The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
Matthew Stafford
Von Miller
NJ.com

Odell Beckham Jr. is ‘open’ to Giants reunion, NFL insider says

Odell Beckham Jr.’s landing spot has been one of the greatest mysteries of the past few weeks. Most recently, he’s been linked to a former team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what NFL insider Josina Anderson says on the matter:. “Do I believe...
Athlon Sports

Report: Odell Beckham's Contract Demand For Rams Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines Wednesday when he tweeted that the Los Angeles Rams made him an offer that was "the lowest of low." NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported Thursday that was not just Beckham stirring the pot on social media.  The free agent wideout is legitimately unhappy with his ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham Demand News

On Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter and revealed that the Los Angeles Rams didn't offer him his desired contract to return at some point this season. He said he didn't feel the team's offer matched his worth. So what kind of deal was the free-agent wide receiver looking...
ESPN

Sean McVay: Rams haven't made last offer to Odell Beckham Jr.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- After wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted Wednesday that the contract offer the Los Angeles Rams made to him wasn't reflective of his worth, coach Sean McVay indicated he didn't think that would be the team's final offer. "LA knows where I wanted to be," Beckham...
FOX Sports

Odell Beckham vs. Rams: Who holds more leverage?

Odell Beckham Jr. is in the midst of a paradox. The three-time Pro Bowler is a free agent coming off a scintillating playoff run. He's also coming off another major injury that will sideline him until at least November. That's left him unsigned and upset that he's not garnering the...
