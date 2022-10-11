Graham Nash: New Compilation Featuring David Crosby in the Works (“This Really is A Great Album”)

It was 1974 and Roxy Music was playing in Birmingham, England, supporting their third album, Country Life, when a 14-year-old John Taylor, along with his schoolmate (and later Duran Duran bandmate) Nick Rhodes, remembers watching the band do their soundcheck before they were whisked away in a black car. Describing the delirium and flash of that moment, as Taylor along with Duran Duran bandmate, singer Simon Le Bon, were inducting the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, Taylor said that when he returned home that night and listened to the cassette recording of their show he taped, he knew what he wanted to be. “I knew my destiny,” said the Duran Duran bassist, who added, “Without Roxy Music, there would be no Duran Duran,” a sentiment that would repeat among numerous other artists throughout the decades.

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO