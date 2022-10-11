ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walleye open training camp with status of captain Hensick uncertain

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
 3 days ago

The Toledo Walleye opened their 13th season with the first day of training camp on Monday without key forward T.J. Hensick.

The 36-year-old Hensick has played in three seasons for the Walleye and has served as the team's captain for the past two seasons.

The status of Hensick, who led the Walleye in scoring last season, is uncertain as the veteran contemplates retirement. Hensick has not signed and is not part of the team's training camp roster as Toledo prepares for its season opener on Oct. 22 at Wheeling.

“It’s really up to T.J. at this point,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “We’ve had honest and good conversations.”

Hensick has repeatedly said he absolutely enjoys playing for the Walleye and wants to help lead the team to its first Kelly Cup championship. However, Hensick also said he wants to spend more time with his family — including his 7-year-old son William, who is playing hockey.

Last season, Hensick proved he can still be one of the most dominant players in the ECHL.

The center tallied a team-high 78 points and also led the team in assists with 56. Hensick scored 22 goals en route to earning All-ECHL first-team honors. His 78 points ranked second overall in the ECHL, and he also finished second in assists.

Hensick also played with Walleye teammate and close friend Brandon Hawkins this summer in the 3ICE Hockey League. Hawkins, who is back with the team after tallying 35 goals and 64 points in 52 games, has urged his linemate to return to the team. Both players were among the top scorers in the 3ICE league.

Watson said he is not frustrated with the situation and is patiently awaiting Hensick's decision.

“It’s been an open line of communication all summer,” Watson said.

Hensick, who has played in 965 games in a 14-year professional career, had considered retirement after his first season in Toledo in 2018-19. He returned in 2019-20 before that season was ended early by the coronavirus pandemic. After the Walleye did not play in 2020-21, Hensick came back and played last season in Toledo and helped lead the team to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Hensick, a former University of Michigan standout, turned pro in 2007-08 and went to play in 112 games in the NHL with Colorado and St. Louis.

After playing in 653 career games in the American Hockey League, Hensick suited up for the Walleye for three seasons. The native of Howell, Mich., said he wanted to play in front of friends and family and to seek his first championship as a player to round out his career.

Hensick has played in 169 regular season games for the Walleye and has 192 points (55 goals and 137 assists). Last season he played in all 21 playoff games and finished with 28 points (10 G, 18 A). He had the second-most point total behind Hawkins (33) as the Walleye lost to Florida in the Kelly Cup Finals.

In 57 games in 2019-20, Hensick tallied 56 points with 16 goals and 40 assists. The Walleye appeared to be ready to make a deep playoff run when the ECHL season was canceled in March, 2020. That prompted Hensick to return last season for another run.

The Walleye have 13 forwards in camp, including seven who played for the team last season: Hawkins, Brett McKenzie, John Albert, Brett Boeing, Conlan Keenan, Sam Craggs, and Mitchell Heard. Lukas Craggs, Gordie Green, and Thomas Ebbing are in camp on signed contracts, and three other forwards have been invited to camp on tryout agreements: Jordan Martin, Mike Gillespie, and Sylvania native Joey Sofo.

Of the nine defensemen in camp, four played for the team last season: Gordi Myer, Cam Clarke, Ryan Lowney, and Cole Fraser. Former Walleye defenseman Simon Denis, who played for the team in 2016-17 and 2017-18, also is back. Kurt Gosselin and Tommy Parran are defensemen in camp that have signed contracts, while Doug Blaisdell and Artur Terchiyev are both on tryout agreements.

Goaltender Max Milosek, who played in 17 games for the Walleye last season, has returned. Rookie goalie Rylan Parenteau signed with the team this summer and is also in camp.

The Walleye open the preseason on Friday at Kalamazoo. Toledo then plays a second and final exhibition game at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the K-Wings.

Toledo opens the regular season with four straight road games. The season opener is on Oct. 22 at Wheeling. The home opener is Saturday, Nov. 5, versus Cincinnati.

Walleye open preseason with 6-2 win at Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO — The Toledo Walleye opened up their preseason in style with a 6-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at the Wings Event Center. Toledo scored five unanswered goals after Olivier LeBlanc opened the scoring for Kalamazoo just 1:26 into the game. Sylvania native and St. John's Jesuit graduate Joey Sofo scored the first goal for Toledo 16:01 into the opening period to tie the game at 1. Brett McKenzie and Kirill Tyutyayev scored second-period goals for the Walleye and then Sam Craggs and Kurt Gosselin lit the lamp for Toledo in the third period with goals just seven seconds apart.
Three prospects from AHL affiliate to play for Walleye Friday night

The Grand Rapids Griffins have assigned three young players to the Toledo Walleye, including highly regarded rookie goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Grand Rapids, Toledo's American Hockey League affiliate, assigned Cossa along with forwards Kirill Tyutyayev and Trenton Bliss to the Walleye on Friday. All three prospects are expected to play for the Walleye in their preseason opener on Friday night at Kalamazoo. However, all three players are then expected to return to Grand Rapids after the game. Cossa was a first-round draft pick, taken 15th overall in the 2021 NHL draft. The 6-foot-6 and 209-pound goaltender had a stellar junior career in the Western Hockey League.
Gophers' Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was taken to a hospital for evaluation Saturday after leaving the Gophers’ game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head. Morgan was running on a third-down play as linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Morgan walked off the field with assistance and was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head. Coach P.J. Fleck said after the game that Morgan was alert while transported to the hospital. Fleck had no additional details. Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan and threw two interceptions. Illinois won 26-14.
The Detroit Free Press

Grand Valley State knocks off Ferris State in battle of top two teams in Division II

Jack Provencher's 10-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes remaining lifted Grand Valley State to a 22-21 win over defending Division II champion Ferris State in the Anchor-Bone Classic on Saturday in Big Rapids in a matchup of the top two teams in the country. The No. 2 Lakers' rushing attack proved to be the difference. GVSU outrushed Ferris, 223-81, a year after losing twice to the Bulldogs, including 54-20 in the Division II playoffs. ...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
