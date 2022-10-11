Read full article on original website
Polk County's disaster recovery center opens
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
How to track when debris clean-up trucks will be in your community
Amber Cabrera watched as items were scraped up from her home, damaged by flood waters, which reminded her of when her family went face to face with Hurricane Ian.
DeSoto County Schools to reopen in two phases
The DeSoto County School District announced that schools will be opening soon, but they will be doing so in two phases.
Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wqcs.org
FEMA Disaster Teams Will Go Door-to-Door in Okeechobee County Starting Thursday
Okeechobee County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: Okeechobee residents will see FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams throughout their residential neighborhoods beginning Thursday, October 13. The teams will be helping residents to apply for assistance. DSA team members will be asking about hurricane damage issues only and will not require...
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
Truck hauling oxygen, propane overturns on I-75 in Sarasota; southbound traffic affected
A truck hauling oxygen and propane tanks rolled over on Interstate 75 Thursday morning, closing a stretch of the roadway.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
Mysuncoast.com
Storm debris collection in Venice underway
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Storm debris pick-up in Venice is underway, with the city saying it could take more than a month to get to every neighborhood. “PLEASE BE PATIENT. We will get to your property,” the city told resident on Twitter. The city has released a map of...
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
wengradio.com
Charlotte County Curfew Update 10/11/22
I know many of you have been concerned and unhappy with the imposed curfew. Although most residents and businesses have had power restored, there are many areas where streetlights are inoperable, making it pitch black out. With large amounts of debris in the area, especially along the roadways, this creates extremely hazardous travel conditions.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ends its curfew effective immediately
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
usf.edu
Central Florida counties survey road damage as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes
After making landfall near Cayo Costa, Hurricane Ian crossed through south central Florida counties, causing historic flooding. Two weeks later, flood warnings remain in place for areas bordering the Peace River, Myakka River and Horse Creek throughout Polk, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. On Monday, the Peace River was measured...
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
Mysuncoast.com
Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
FEMA grants Ian assistance to Okeechobee Co. residents
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that residents in Okeechobee County are now eligible for assistance after homes were damaged by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port asking residents to complete self-assessments for storm damage
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City of North Port officials said 1,000 residents have completed damage assessments on their property showing structural damage. The self-assessments are helping city officials locate the specific areas within the city that were especially affected by Hurricane Ian. “The survey we are asking people to...
‘Everything is gone’: Residents seek help at new FEMA center in Hardee County
By mid-afternoon Monday, approximately 250 people sought post-Hurricane Ian assistance from FEMA at a brand new Disaster Recovery Center in Wauchula.
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
