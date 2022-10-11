ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Polk County's disaster recovery center opens

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Storm debris collection in Venice underway

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Storm debris pick-up in Venice is underway, with the city saying it could take more than a month to get to every neighborhood. “PLEASE BE PATIENT. We will get to your property,” the city told resident on Twitter. The city has released a map of...
Charlotte County Curfew Update 10/11/22

I know many of you have been concerned and unhappy with the imposed curfew. Although most residents and businesses have had power restored, there are many areas where streetlights are inoperable, making it pitch black out. With large amounts of debris in the area, especially along the roadways, this creates extremely hazardous travel conditions.
North Port ends its curfew effective immediately

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Post-storm food assistance program now available in Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents in need of food assistance due to Hurricane Ian can apply for state help through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program, called D-SNAP, is available to individuals and families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental...
City of North Port asking residents to complete self-assessments for storm damage

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City of North Port officials said 1,000 residents have completed damage assessments on their property showing structural damage. The self-assessments are helping city officials locate the specific areas within the city that were especially affected by Hurricane Ian. “The survey we are asking people to...

