Make the trip to the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah to take part in Will’s Cowboy Trader Days on the 3rd Saturday of the month from April to October. See locally handcrafted and homemade items, saddles, cowboy hats, tack, boots, and a variety of work created by local artisans from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OOLOGAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO