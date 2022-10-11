ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
hiawathaworldonline.com

New York concealed carry gun law back in full effect – for now

(The Center Square) – A federal circuit judge on Wednesday issued a temporary stay to an injunction issued last week by a lower court regarding New York’s recently passed concealed carry gun law. The ruling by U.S. Circuit Judge Eunice C. Lee means that the complete law will...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
hiawathaworldonline.com

Idol, Kenneth G.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Kenneth G. Idol, 76, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Highland, Kansas, completed his earthly journey Oct. 12, 2022, at his home. To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Idol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy