New York concealed carry gun law back in full effect – for now
(The Center Square) – A federal circuit judge on Wednesday issued a temporary stay to an injunction issued last week by a lower court regarding New York’s recently passed concealed carry gun law. The ruling by U.S. Circuit Judge Eunice C. Lee means that the complete law will...
Kansas council asks Board of Education to urge removal of offensive mascots, branding
Joseph Rupnick, chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, said the Kansas State Board of Education ought to strongly urge local school boards to abandon offensive Native American mascots and branding as soon as possible. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Board of Education livestream)
Counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Analysis: DeSantis outraises other incumbent governors running for reelection
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has outraised other governors running for reelection in the United States. As of Sept. 2, his campaign had raised $166,578,634, Transparency USA reports. His top donor was the Republican Governors Association, which gave $17.35 million.
Idol, Kenneth G.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Kenneth G. Idol, 76, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Highland, Kansas, completed his earthly journey Oct. 12, 2022, at his home. To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Idol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
