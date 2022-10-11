Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point

Read full article on original website
Karen Koller
3d ago
unfortunately there is always another side to every coin. While this is a nice story, I have to say I will never set foot in Coral Springs Medical again. That is the other side of the coin.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Baptist Health South Florida appoints Lincoln Mendez the new North Region Executive
October 12, 2022 – Bo Boulenger, President & Chief Operating Officer announced today that Lincoln Mendez has been appointed to the newly created role of North Region Executive and CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. His expanded responsibilities include driving our continued growth across the Palm Beach County market, with a strategic focus on expanding the orthopedics, cardiac & vascular, cancer and neuroscience service lines to provide greater access to these services in the region. He will also oversee the physician development strategy and the continued integration and systemization of Bethesda Hospital East and West and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEY IS COMING TO MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
NHANES, the nation’s mobile health survey, has been traveling across the country learning about the health of the U.S. population since 1960. October 12, 2022 – The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status of the U.S. population, is coming to Miami-Dade County, FL beginning on October 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023.
Broward Health opening overflow units after recent rise in pediatric ICU patients
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Health is putting an urgent warning for South Florida as RSV cases could be on the rise. This past weekend, the Salah Foundation Children's Hospital at Broward Health said its pediatric intensive care unit was overwhelmed with cases. "What we're seeing here is that patients are progressing to a level that requires great care," said Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Cortes. He is the chief of the pediatric department."For us, we call it common cold symptoms but it's called a respiratory syncytial virus."RSV is believed to be the contributing factor behind why all 12 of the hospital's PICUs were filled up,...
CHOPS Lobster Bar Boca Raton Warned By Health Inspector
Warning Follows Forced Closure In January. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular upscale eatery “Chops Lobster Bar” at 101 Plaza Real in Boca Raton was warned by a health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on October 4th. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
bocamag.com
Mizner Arts Center Approved and Boca High School Gets Swatted
Boca Raton has approved the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. It happened Wednesday during a special meeting of the community redevelopment agency, which owns the parcel next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Afterward, the city council approved the ordinance that will implement the lease. Even though...
Click10.com
Broward Health forced to open overflow ICU units because of child respiratory illness surge
Usually, there’s a virus that appears as a common cold, but across the country, there is a spike of cases of a more serious virus and doctors say they want parents to be aware what to look for. Doctors issued a warning Tuesday as the virus that affects children...
Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?
Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
cw34.com
Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees". The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12. “We had to rush through to the vet and...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava backs ‘strong advocate’ A.J. D’Amico for HD 113
‘A.J. understands the journey towards freedom and opportunity shared by so many in our community.’. Democratic lawyer A.J. D’Amico’s bid to represent House District 113 in Miami-Dade now has support from the county’s top elected official. D’Amico’s campaign is announcing an endorsement from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Developer ‘chomping at the bit’ to start building film $164 million studio in Fort Lauderdale
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. The Fort Lauderdale City Commission has approved a plan to build a $164 million film studio on a 61-acre parcel of land – the site of the former Wingate incinerator.
Click10.com
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
NBC Miami
Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client's Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale
A Margate healthcare worker is accused of exploiting an elderly client by making repeated withdrawals from his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was working for Care Partners Nursing Services in late 2019 when assigned to care for a man who was deemed mentally incompetent after a psychiatric evaluation by medical staff at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, police said.
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
bulletin-news.com
Broward Court Clerk’s Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
Three of the eight other co-defendants and the daughter of the clerk of the court in Broward County have been given $250,000 bail apiece to be freed from the county jail as they await trial in a federal tax fraud case. In front of Federal Judge Jared M. Strauss in...
Hardship for residents of Lauderhill building as elevator out of service for 2 weeks
LAUDERHILL - Beleaguered residents of an apartment and condominium building in Lauderhill appealed for help from CBS4 after they say their only elevator has not been working for two weeks.Some of those residents have medical conditions and have trouble breathing and struggle to reach the top floors of the 6-story building.Those residents told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the elevator was knocked out of service around the time there was damage from Hurricane Ian.They gave D'Oench exclusive access to the building as they struggled to reach the top floors.As a CBS4 crew followed them, you could hear their heavy breathing as...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
pethelpful.com
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
