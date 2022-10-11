Read full article on original website
vegas24seven.com
Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll
Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll. This Saturday, October 15, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks will return with a live performance by multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll. With hit songs including “Son of a Sinner”, “Fall in the Fall”, and “Love the Heartless”, Jelly Roll will take over 3rd Street stage beginning at 9:00pm.
Pizza Marketplace
Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas
LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
KDWN
New Italian Restaurant Opens At Rampart Casino In Las Vegas
The Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin gets overlooked quite often but true locals know the hidden hotspots this place has to offer. The Rampart Casino is associated with the JW Marriott Hotel which offers ultimate vacation packages. Located across from Tivoli Village, at 221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145, in Summerlin.
knpr
New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas
An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
vegas24seven.com
Honey Salt Celebrates a Decade of Friends, Family and Food with Party on Oct. 25
Honey Salt Marks Milestone in October with 10th Anniversary!. Restauranteur Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla Host Celebrate a Decade of Food, Fun, Friends and Family with Event on Oct. 25. In a city known for change, Honey Salt proves they are a Las Vegas mainstay in the culinary scene...
963kklz.com
Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish
Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
Fox5 KVVU
Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Meow Wolf has announced it will host its first-ever adults-only experience at its Omega Mart attraction at Area15. According to a news release, the first “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.
Food Beast
This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels
Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
vegas24seven.com
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Iconic Rooftop Ice Rink Returns For Its Eleventh Holiday Season, Nov. 15
THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS’ ICONIC ROOFTOP ICE RINK RETURNS FOR ITS ELEVENTH HOLIDAY SEASON, NOV. 15. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Ice Rink for the eleventh year, open to the public daily starting Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Boulevard Pool will once again transform into the only rooftop winter wonderland overlooking the Las Vegas Strip featuring a 4,200-square-foot rink made of real ice, and the return of The Chalet, a holiday village with open-air fire pits perfect for cocktails and s’mores making while classic holiday films display above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee. Back by popular demand, the Ice Rink’s famed Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony returns this year hosted by Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.
963kklz.com
Best Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate ‘National Sausage Pizza Day’
For those that love pizza, you might already know this, but today we celebrate a little known holiday known as “National Sausage Pizza Day”! The Mike & Carla Morning Show, big pizza fans, talk about the simplicity of just ordering a one topping type pizza and all that it offers!
Eater
Inside Henderson’s Newest Destination for Brunch and Dry-Aged Beef
Chef and owner Matthew Meyer has set an opening date for his new restaurant 138°. The Henderson chophouse opens on October 15, in the space of his previous spot, Served Global Dining. The new restaurant centers on Meyers’ dry-aged program, in which proteins spanning beef, chicken, pork, and fish...
nevadabusiness.com
Velocity Esports Announces Grand Opening In Las Vegas
Next level gaming company Velocity Esports (Velocity) is proud to announce the opening of southern Nevada’s newest esports lounge and arcade. Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. In addition, Velocity is excited to offer the areas only smoke free bowling alley. Velocity is located inside Town Square Las Vegas in the former GameWorks space at 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd #171 and serves as the company’s second location nationwide. More information can be found at www.velocityesports.com After a successful soft opening on September 30, Velocity will celebrate the official grand opening and associated ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place on October 21 at 7:45 p.m.
vegas24seven.com
LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN REGISTRATION NOW OPEN
Register today for the in-person or virtual event!. Registration for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run – the most wonderful fun run of the year – is now open! The race is returning to Downtown Las Vegas for its 18th year with a hybrid format, offering runners around the world two options to support Opportunity Village: a full capacity in-person race on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, or a virtual race that can be completed any time between Dec. 3-24, 2022.
vegas24seven.com
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Presents Exclusive When We Were Young Sideshows, Oct. 21-22 & 28
BROOKLYN BOWL LAS VEGAS PRESENTS EXCLUSIVE WHEN WE WERE YOUNG SIDESHOWS, OCT. 21-22 & 28. Featuring appearances by Anthony Raneri of Bayside, Shane Told of Silverstein, Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail, Derek Sanders of Mayday Parade and more. Brooklyn Bowl is partnering up with When We Were Young to present...
vegas24seven.com
The Stove NV Announces New Activations For This Fall!
THE STOVE NV IS BRINGING THE TRUE MEANING TO EAT, DRINK & BE SCARY WITH THEIR NEW FALL ACTIVATIONS. A Tasty New Menu, BOGO Bubbly Deals, Halloween Costume Party Brunch & More!. The Stove is gearing up for the fall season in every way imaginable including BOGO bottomless deals, a fresh menu, Halloween specials & spooky Costume Party Brunch!
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tourist shakes up Las Vegas tradition — and returns home with a massive jackpot win
A tourist wanted to switch things up during her stay in Las Vegas, and it paid off big time. The woman from Hawaii, who wanted to remain anonymous, booked a hotel room at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel & Casino instead of her typical stay at the California Hotel & Casino, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
vegas24seven.com
The Mob Museum To Offer Free Museum Admission To Nevada Residents In Honor Of Kefauver Day, Nov. 15
THE MOB MUSEUM TO OFFER FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION TO NEVADA. RESIDENTS IN HONOR OF KEFAUVER DAY, TUESDAY, NOV. 15. The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces FREE museum admission for Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents to celebrate Kefauver Day, which commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the Museum’s courtroom on Nov. 15, 1950.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember
Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
news3lv.com
Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
World's First Museum Dedicated To Punk Rock Is Opening In Las Vegas
NOFX's Fat Mike spearheaded the project.
