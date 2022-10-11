ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

vegas24seven.com

Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll

Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll. This Saturday, October 15, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks will return with a live performance by multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll. With hit songs including “Son of a Sinner”, “Fall in the Fall”, and “Love the Heartless”, Jelly Roll will take over 3rd Street stage beginning at 9:00pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pizza Marketplace

Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas

LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

New Italian Restaurant Opens At Rampart Casino In Las Vegas

The Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin gets overlooked quite often but true locals know the hidden hotspots this place has to offer. The Rampart Casino is associated with the JW Marriott Hotel which offers ultimate vacation packages. Located across from Tivoli Village, at 221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145, in Summerlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas

An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish

Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Meow Wolf has announced it will host its first-ever adults-only experience at its Omega Mart attraction at Area15. According to a news release, the first “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Food Beast

This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels

Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Iconic Rooftop Ice Rink Returns For Its Eleventh Holiday Season, Nov. 15

THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS’ ICONIC ROOFTOP ICE RINK RETURNS FOR ITS ELEVENTH HOLIDAY SEASON, NOV. 15. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Ice Rink for the eleventh year, open to the public daily starting Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Boulevard Pool will once again transform into the only rooftop winter wonderland overlooking the Las Vegas Strip featuring a 4,200-square-foot rink made of real ice, and the return of The Chalet, a holiday village with open-air fire pits perfect for cocktails and s’mores making while classic holiday films display above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee. Back by popular demand, the Ice Rink’s famed Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony returns this year hosted by Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Inside Henderson’s Newest Destination for Brunch and Dry-Aged Beef

Chef and owner Matthew Meyer has set an opening date for his new restaurant 138°. The Henderson chophouse opens on October 15, in the space of his previous spot, Served Global Dining. The new restaurant centers on Meyers’ dry-aged program, in which proteins spanning beef, chicken, pork, and fish...
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Velocity Esports Announces Grand Opening In Las Vegas

Next level gaming company Velocity Esports (Velocity) is proud to announce the opening of southern Nevada’s newest esports lounge and arcade. Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. In addition, Velocity is excited to offer the areas only smoke free bowling alley. Velocity is located inside Town Square Las Vegas in the former GameWorks space at 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd #171 and serves as the company’s second location nationwide. More information can be found at www.velocityesports.com After a successful soft opening on September 30, Velocity will celebrate the official grand opening and associated ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place on October 21 at 7:45 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Blues Music#The House Of Blues#Music Hall#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Venues#Southern
vegas24seven.com

LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Register today for the in-person or virtual event!. Registration for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run – the most wonderful fun run of the year – is now open! The race is returning to Downtown Las Vegas for its 18th year with a hybrid format, offering runners around the world two options to support Opportunity Village: a full capacity in-person race on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, or a virtual race that can be completed any time between Dec. 3-24, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Stove NV Announces New Activations For This Fall!

THE STOVE NV IS BRINGING THE TRUE MEANING TO EAT, DRINK & BE SCARY WITH THEIR NEW FALL ACTIVATIONS. A Tasty New Menu, BOGO Bubbly Deals, Halloween Costume Party Brunch & More!. The Stove is gearing up for the fall season in every way imaginable including BOGO bottomless deals, a fresh menu, Halloween specials & spooky Costume Party Brunch!
HENDERSON, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Mob Museum To Offer Free Museum Admission To Nevada Residents In Honor Of Kefauver Day, Nov. 15

THE MOB MUSEUM TO OFFER FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION TO NEVADA. RESIDENTS IN HONOR OF KEFAUVER DAY, TUESDAY, NOV. 15. The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces FREE museum admission for Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents to celebrate Kefauver Day, which commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the Museum’s courtroom on Nov. 15, 1950.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
LAS VEGAS, NV

