WBBJ
Walk event remembers beloved Jackson resident
JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual Prayer Walk honors Clark Shaw and inspires a Jackson neighborhood. The Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village held its second annual Prayer Walk in partnership with the Jackson Police Department and Garry Martin, pastor of Jackson First Assembly of God. The walk is in...
WBBJ
Thomas Jones, Jr.
Graveside Services for Mr. Thomas Jones, Jr. age 81 of Stanton, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Douglas Chapel C.M.E. Church Cemetery; 3686 Stanton Koko Road in Stanton, Tennessee. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Jones, you can go...
WBBJ
Ms. Mildred May Payne
Ms. Mildred May Payne, 72, a Homemaker, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. She was born on September 28, 1950 in McKenzie, TN to James Franklin and Dorothy May Pryor Harrison. She was Baptist in faith. She was preceded in death by her parents. At this time plans are being made for a memorial service at a later date.
WBBJ
Symphony celebrates a game changing anniversary
JACKSON, Tenn.–One local organization filled the room with music and good food. The Jackson Symphony celebrated their anniversary in a fun and community filled way, with the symphony playing crowd favorites. The theme for the celebration of 62 years centered around “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”. Sherry...
WBBJ
John Mingledorff
John Michael Mingledorff, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Jackson, TN. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Northside Church, 2571 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., with the Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 P.M. officiated by Pastor Gerry Campbell and Pastor Marcie Hodge Hendrick.
WBBJ
Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
WBBJ
Beverly “Cookie” Brown
Beverly “Cookie” Hawkins Brown, age 71, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late William Thomas Brown, departed this life Monday, October 10, 2022 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee. Beverly was born January 20, 1951 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Frank...
WBBJ
Exotic Pets return to the Jackson Fairgrounds
JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!. The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning. “We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”
WBBJ
Hazardous Collection Day coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Throw it away…properly! Collection day event gives residents the ability to dispose of unwanted items. The City of Jackson announced this week that this month they will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This event gives residents an opportunity to get rid of items around the house that cannot be disposed of in regular trash.
WBBJ
A local non profit celebrates its 60th anniversary
JACKSON, Tenn. —Youth Town holds Fall Festival event. Youth Town is celebrating their 60th anniversary along with having a Fall Festival to support teens ages 13-17 struggling with addiction and mental health issues. The event started today at 10:00 a.m. and lasted until 2:00 p.m. with many people in...
WBBJ
UofM Lambuth Planetarium participates in 6th Annual STEAM Festival
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college’s planetarium will participate in a festival. The Planetarium at the University of Memphis Lambuth is participating in this year’s STEAM Festival. It’s the 6th annual Steam Festival, and the event was founded by the Discovery Center in Murfree Spring. The...
WBBJ
Hub City seniors invited to participate in talent showcase Nov. 2
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new fun spotlight is coming to Jackson in the form of a talent show for senior citizens. The inaugural Hub City Senior Talent Showcase is open for applications. It’s for participants who are 60 and older. This is a free event, for both contestants...
WBBJ
Construction details of new Pope School discussed at Thursday meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission held its agenda review Thursday afternoon. There were many topics discussed, but one of note is the budget of the new Pope School. Currently the budget is $48 million. It’s $44 million to build the school building, with an additional $4 million...
WBBJ
Jackson City Hall goes purple for domestic violence awareness
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Women’s and Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) has requested the City of Jackson change the lights on City Hall to the color purple. Purple signifies domestic violence awareness in the month of October. WRAP hopes by doing this, they can spread...
WBBJ
UT Martin prepares for Family Weekend
MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin plans to welcome families to campus. According to information from the University of Tennessee at Martin, the college will welcome families for fun at the campus coming up next month. The annual UTM Family Weekend will take place on November 4-6 at its main...
WBBJ
Local youth learn some new dance moves
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local dance group teaches moves at the park. Each Saturday, The Ned and Jackson Recreation and Parks Department will be teaching a fine art in one of Jackson’s beautiful parks. Today, the group met up at Conger Park to teach some dance moves. The event was...
WBBJ
West Tennessee educator honored with Financial Literacy Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee educators are being honored for their leadership in bringing financial education to their students. Hardin County Middle School teacher Detra Thomas was presented with the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission Leadership Award at an event in Nashville. “Educators play many roles and take on many...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/13/22 – 10/14/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
8 from Lexington arrested for sale, delivery of meth
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Eight individuals from Lexington have been arrested following an investigation into the sale and delivery of methamphetamine. According to the Lexington Police Department, the arrests come after their Narcotic Investigators launched an investigation into the illegal activity in early 2022. The investigation resulted in the indictment...
WBBJ
South Side High School parent criticizes school’s communication on potential threat
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side High School went under a soft lockdown Thursday around 10 a.m. Parents were notified of the soft lockdown through an email sent out by the school. However, in the email, parents say the details about what was happening were vague. Tiffany West is a...
