dallasexpress.com
Alleged Aerial Human Smuggling Attempt Disrupted
Three people were arrested last month for attempting to transport smuggled unlawful migrants into the United States interior by air and bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints, according to court records. The arrests were a result of a joint operation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Texas Department of Public Safety...
cbp.gov
RGV Agents Seize More Than $1 Million Worth of Marijuana Over the Weekend
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted four narcotic smuggling events, resulting in nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana seized. Before sunrise on October 7, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) and the RGV Horse Patrol Unit responded to suspicious activity near the river in Rio Grande City and discovered seven abandoned bundles. The marijuana weighed over 600 pounds and has been valued at approximately $481,400. Two nights later, RGC agents and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies interdicted a marijuana load vehicle west of Rio Grande City. Agents conducted a vehicle stop on a van as it was departing from fields near the Rio Grande. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled southbound and was not located. Agents seized 502 pounds of marijuana worth more than $400,000 USD from the van.
Bummer Dude: 2 Gen-Z, Tony Montana Wannabe's Coke-Filled Dreams End at the Border
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted 52 pounds of alleged cocaine in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $679,970. Two 24-year-old men were arrested. “These significant narcotic seizures are a success not only for our agency in keeping our border secure but also for our communities as these drugs were kept from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
Harlingen installs 50 cameras to combat illegal dumping
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been placed in Harlingen as officials attempt to address illegal dumping. A significant amount of illegal dumping is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to clean up, the city said in a news release. Therefore, officials placed the cameras in hopes of catching those who […]
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Vela: We are 3,200 nurses short in the RGV and the number is rising
WESLACO, Texas – Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Health System, says the Rio Grande Valley is officially 3,200 nurses short of requirement. And he expects the number to increase. Vela was a panelist at a recent conference hosted by RGV LEAD. It was titled “State of Education &...
kurv.com
Valley Border Patrol Agent Charged With DWI
A local Border Patrol agent spent some time in jail this past weekend after being arrested for drunken driving. 43-year-old Jodie Oliver Martinez was arrested early Sunday morning near Brownsville. A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Martinez, who was off-duty, had crashed his vehicle into some...
utrgvrider.com
Community enraged by report findings￼
At the start of Monday’s Brownsville Public Utilities Board meeting, members of the community expressed feelings of anger and heartbreak over the findings of the Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC Forensic Examination Report on the Tenaska Project that never came to fruition. On Nov. 1, 2021, the City of...
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see increase of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
Man fires gun in air, found with drugs at detention center, sheriff’s department says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man who they alleged repeatedly discharged a firearm into the air after an argument. On Saturday, deputies arrived at the intersection of Tapachula Drive and Tepepan Drive in Brownsville in reference to gunshots. Upon deputies’ arrival at the location, the 911 caller told […]
ketk.com
Near South Padre Island, Coast Guard seizes 220-pounds of fish from Mexican boat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican fishing crew hauled in 220-pounds of fish caught illegally in U.S. federal waters last week offshore South Padre Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Authorities seized red snapper, illegal fishing gear and the fishing crew’s boat. Three fishermen were detained and...
anjournal.com
Pharr Bridge has seen amazing growth since it opened in 1995
It was during an early cold morning in January 1995 back before the sun had even risen when city of Pharr officials and other local dignitaries huddled together outside trying to stay warm, met at the newly constructed Pharr/Reynosa International Bridge to officially commemorate the completion of what had proven to be a long process of bringing an international bridge to the Hub City (Pharr).
KRGV
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
OLIVAREZ, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County. A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, […]
ATV driver wanted after evading police by driving through fields, Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they allege evaded officers in a recreational all-terrain vehicle. According to police, the suspect was seen on a Brownsville road driving the recreational ATV and was flagged down by police. Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police […]
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
KRGV
Weslaco bribery trial begins
Years after charges were filed, a federal bribery trial went underway Tuesday. The case stems from an alleged bribery scheme linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney...
BPD: Argument over lunch escalated to family violence, man’s arrest
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces multiple charges after an argument over his lunch escalated to violence, police alleged Wednesday. Daniel Garza, 25, was arrested at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Shidler Drive on charges of assault family violence, unlawful restraint, and abandon/endanger child intentional/knowingly/reckless/criminal negligence, according to a […]
Downtown McAllen shooting investigation — at a glance
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen. Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation. The arrests With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests […]
