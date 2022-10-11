EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted five human smuggling events and two human stash houses over the weekend. On Oct. 6, RGV agents received information of a suspected stash house in Edinburg. RGV agents convened at the residence and encountered two citizens from Mexico. One was identified as a caretaker. Both were placed under arrest without incident after they were determined to be in the U.S. illegally. Later, agents responded to a request for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers near the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint. The driver of a F-150 failed to yield to DPS troopers, veered off the road, came to a stop and multiple people fled the vehicle. RGV agents arrived at the scene of the bailout and were able to apprehend one migrant illegally present in the U.S. The driver was not located.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO