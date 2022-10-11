Read full article on original website
CBP Officers Seize $679K Worth of Cocaine in Two Narcotics Seizures at Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $679,970. “These significant narcotic seizures are a success not only for our agency in keeping our...
RGV Agents Arrest 22 After Disrupting Seven Smuggling Events
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted five human smuggling events and two human stash houses over the weekend. On Oct. 6, RGV agents received information of a suspected stash house in Edinburg. RGV agents convened at the residence and encountered two citizens from Mexico. One was identified as a caretaker. Both were placed under arrest without incident after they were determined to be in the U.S. illegally. Later, agents responded to a request for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers near the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint. The driver of a F-150 failed to yield to DPS troopers, veered off the road, came to a stop and multiple people fled the vehicle. RGV agents arrived at the scene of the bailout and were able to apprehend one migrant illegally present in the U.S. The driver was not located.
RGV Agents Seize More Than $1 Million Worth of Marijuana Over the Weekend
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted four narcotic smuggling events, resulting in nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana seized. Before sunrise on October 7, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) and the RGV Horse Patrol Unit responded to suspicious activity near the river in Rio Grande City and discovered seven abandoned bundles. The marijuana weighed over 600 pounds and has been valued at approximately $481,400. Two nights later, RGC agents and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies interdicted a marijuana load vehicle west of Rio Grande City. Agents conducted a vehicle stop on a van as it was departing from fields near the Rio Grande. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled southbound and was not located. Agents seized 502 pounds of marijuana worth more than $400,000 USD from the van.
