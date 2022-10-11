Read full article on original website
Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
[LISTEN] Unexplained Voices of Montana Ghost Caught on Tape
Halloween is almost here, and we here at The Blaze want to make sure you get goosebumps. For 15 years now, we have joined forces each Halloween with local paranormal investigators, Tortured Souls Investigations. It is safe to say that in that time, we have discovered some interesting things we cannot explain.
Oh Really? Montana’s Laws For Leaving Kids At Home Alone
Sometimes, parents just need a break and a chance to cut loose. Typically, parents get grandparents, friends, or a babysitter to watch their kids while going out. This makes sense when the kids are young, but at what age can you leave your kids unattended at home in Montana? The answer is surprising.
Spooky Montana Mysteries and Supernatural Tales from Park Rangers
Montana is the embodiment of what remains of the wild west and western expansion. Spend any amount of time outside Montana, and you can clearly see that Montana is still somewhat stuck in the past. A past that is known for having a very violent side to it. From the vigilantes of Bannack, native American battlefields, and the deaths of miners buried beneath the earth, Montana is no stranger to spirits and the supernatural.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create
Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
When It Comes To Pulled Pork, Who Has The Best In Montana?
I grew up near the Barbeque Capital of the country; BBQ is just a part of life there, and cooking it is one of my passions in life. In fact, one of the only things I like better than cooking BBQ is eating the stuff. Here in Montana, we have...
From Convenience to Location These Are The Best Hotels In Montana
People don't just come to Montana for the hunting, fishing, and fall foliage (though all three are pretty awesome) and tourists are going to need a place to stay because invariably our spare bedrooms, dorm rooms, driveways, and parking lots are all full at the moment. Come to think of it, we're full everywhere else as well. #montanaisfulldontmoveherekthx.
Montana Wildfire Update for October 14
Wildfire season in Montana is dwindling now with the turn of the season. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) estimates 22 active fires in Montana, though many of these fires have been contained or are no longer being updated. Yourbigsky gathered information from InciWeb, MTfireinfo, and NIFC to provide fire updates for the state.
What If Michael Myers Came To Montana?
This article contains no spoilers, enjoy :) It's hard to say something nice about Michael Myers. He doesn't seem even a little friendly, and excuse my language but I'd venture to say he's a straight-up jerk. Jokes aside, Michael Myers could be the most ferocious killer in all of horror. He's incredibly strong, durable and ruthless. It's no wonder why he's able to conjure fear and dread with no more than a casual stance and a piano-based theme song. This character is the personification of violent death.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Study Says Montana is the Deadliest State During COVID Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The state of Montana has the dubious distinction of having been found the deadliest state during the COVID pandemic, according to the financial website Wallet Hub. Out of 50 States and Washington, D.C. Montana Scored 51st. KGVO News reached out to Wallet Hub analyst Jill...
Missoula Born Actor to Star in Upcoming ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie 2023
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents to not allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
Commissioner Furious About Limiting Pharmacy Access to Military
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing issued a scathing letter on Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Defense and TRICARE drastically reducing the number of in-network pharmacies in Montana. KGVO News reached out to Commissioner Downing for more details of the action that...
This? The Top Halloween Movie Picked by Kids in Montana. Really?
This is the Top Halloween Movie picked by kids in Montana. Really? With so many ways kids have to watch Halloween-related fare, we can count on Dish Network to lend us a satellite eye view of what our children are watching. It depends on which kids in what state you are talking about. Each of our 50 has a different spooky favorite for Halloween.
President of Fuel Fitness Quits After Gym Closures in Montana
In a piece of wonderful news, and a WIN for the consumers here in Montana, Fuel Fitness President Michael Burks has announced his resignation from Fuel Fitness. You may remember last week when I reported on his 4-page rant fueled by who knows what. Mr. Burks was certainly a dangerous face to be on a company, and it seems he may have come to his senses.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
