ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?

Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Algorand was built to be one of the greenest cryptos: Did ALGO meet the expectations?

Algorand’s mission to become the world’s most sustainable blockchain brought it to the limelight years back. This was a time when the blockchain industry was facing backlash from policymakers, environmentalists, and investors for its unfairly large carbon footprint. The high-profile team led by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali also built a lot of buzz for the project.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Influencer Marketing#Online Marketing#B2b Marketing#Digital Marketing#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nft#Un
bitcoinist.com

Invest in Oryen, PancakeSwap, Tamadoge, And Big Eyes Coin And Let The Money Work For You

Are you looking for some credible new crypto investments that can help your money work for you rather than against you in the coming months? The current bear market landscape has been somewhat tricky to navigate, but there’s still plenty of profit if you know where to look. And plenty of strong investments that outpace the traditional fiat world.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced

Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Can Runfy Token Distinguish Itself In An Oversaturated Market Similarly To BNB?

Recent years have witnessed the cryptocurrency market thrive more than ever due to the emergence of various blockchain networks. Just look at the year 2021 for example, which saw the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin reach an all time high in value at $64,000. Despite 2022 being a more harsh year for crypto, many people are still searching for viable crypto purchases to diversify and increase likeliness to financial fruition.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Three Cryptos That Experts Suggest For Your Portfolio!

If you’re looking for some hot tips on which cryptocurrencies to invest in, look no further! In this blog post, we’ll be discussing Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptos are all making waves in the industry and are worth taking a closer look at. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
bitcoinist.com

Crypto News Today: What are the Top 3 Under-Hyped Crypto Coins Today – Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Moshnake?

The coin market is similar to other financial markets worldwide. Every experienced trader knows the importance of hype and how it can spur an asset to new heights. As a result, most traders are found purchasing coins with plenty of hype around them. While this may seem like a sound strategy, an interesting thing to note is that occasionally certain coins spring out of nowhere and take over the market space. Many times, these explosive price movements occur when no one is paying attention.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Duh? Bitcoin? Study Shows Over 60% Of Global Population Are Ignorant About Crypto

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, they’re not for everyone. At least, in the “knowledge” department. Despite their massive popularity, still, not everyone have heard – or know – about them. More and more people, organizations, and private companies are joining the bandwagon and getting involved in cryptocurrency....
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Byepix: The Safest Platform in the World With Investor Protection System

ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) have always been a strong narrative in the cryptocurrency ecosystem since first surfacing in 2017. However, several ICOs crumbled as soon as they launched, failing to survive the first six months. While most were scams from the outset, others collapsed due to unsustainable business models, especially around tokenomics.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Top Trending Cryptos of October 2022: CSPR, IMPT, USTC, SHIB

The global crypto market lingers under the $1 trillion mark, with few signs of a bounce-back in October. An autumn bull run seems far-fetched unless whale and retailer funds pump in from less inspiring markets. But, on a zoom-in, we find cryptocurrencies that are performing remarkably well even in the...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Is A Global Recession Inevitable? Hedge With PrimeXBT Risk Management Tools

All across global markets, important things are breaking. The bond market is imploding, currencies are more volatile than ever, and the stock market has lost more than 25% of its value already — and it may have only just begun. Many countries are already experiencing recession-like conditions. Even in...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

River Financial Is Powering The Chivo Wallet’s Lightning Transactions. Why?

Wait a minute, is River Financial involved in El Salvador’s bitcoin story? Since when? Apparently, the highly respected financial institution is now processing the Chivo Wallet’s Lightning transactions. Which seems like a step in the right direction, but also comes with seemingly unnecessary counterparty risk. Why isn’t El Salvador handling the operation internally? And, will River Financial improve the Chivo Wallet’s usability?
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoinist.com

Moshnake Differentiates From Decentralalnd and the Sandbox, Bringing a New Form of Gameplay to the Play-To-Earn Sector.

The gaming industry is evergrowing, with the global gaming market set to reach $256.97 billion by 2025. Alongside this figure, 3.2 billion people worldwide play games, indicating that the gaming industry is going nowhere anytime soon. Acknowledging this fact, several play-to-earn games have emerged, including Moshnake (MSH), Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). Play-To-Earn games have been around for years now. Still, they have been getting increasingly more popular in parallel to the rise in cryptocurrencies’ popularity. Two of the most popular P2E games are Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). However, the main two in the market have a very similar gameplay structure.
GAMBLING
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Ecosystem GLEEC Secures Ninth Regulatory Approval

GLEEC has just secured its ninth approval from financial regulators. The latest jurisdiction to license the crypto services platform is Estonia. The Eastern European nation joins the likes of Dubai, El Salvador, Poland, Slovakia and others in approving the platform to operate. With regulators’ blessings coming from a growing list of countries, the exchange is making all the right moves to take on the industry’s more established names.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy