Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
bitcoinist.com
When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market
The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market. There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend,...
bitcoinist.com
Algorand was built to be one of the greenest cryptos: Did ALGO meet the expectations?
Algorand’s mission to become the world’s most sustainable blockchain brought it to the limelight years back. This was a time when the blockchain industry was facing backlash from policymakers, environmentalists, and investors for its unfairly large carbon footprint. The high-profile team led by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali also built a lot of buzz for the project.
FIFA・
bitcoinist.com
Will Big Eyes Coin Have As Much Market Potential As Shiba Inu and Mina Upon Launch?
Every crypto that enters the cryptocurrency market aims to fight for the top spot in the cryptocurrency list. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency aiming to fight its way to the top, and as with every unique crypto, it has the necessary features to battle its way to the top.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Invest in Oryen, PancakeSwap, Tamadoge, And Big Eyes Coin And Let The Money Work For You
Are you looking for some credible new crypto investments that can help your money work for you rather than against you in the coming months? The current bear market landscape has been somewhat tricky to navigate, but there’s still plenty of profit if you know where to look. And plenty of strong investments that outpace the traditional fiat world.
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
bitcoinist.com
Can Runfy Token Distinguish Itself In An Oversaturated Market Similarly To BNB?
Recent years have witnessed the cryptocurrency market thrive more than ever due to the emergence of various blockchain networks. Just look at the year 2021 for example, which saw the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin reach an all time high in value at $64,000. Despite 2022 being a more harsh year for crypto, many people are still searching for viable crypto purchases to diversify and increase likeliness to financial fruition.
bitcoinist.com
Why Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Three Cryptos That Experts Suggest For Your Portfolio!
If you’re looking for some hot tips on which cryptocurrencies to invest in, look no further! In this blog post, we’ll be discussing Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptos are all making waves in the industry and are worth taking a closer look at. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Stellar Are The Best Tokens To Invest In For Beginners And Experts
Since global financial markets plummeted at the beginning of the summer, the bearish crypto market has stretched day-to-day activities. It is a dire condition characterized by negative pricing and significant market volatility that everyone in the cryptocurrency sector wishes to be free of. However, the bear market offers a once-in-a-lifetime...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: What are the Top 3 Under-Hyped Crypto Coins Today – Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Moshnake?
The coin market is similar to other financial markets worldwide. Every experienced trader knows the importance of hype and how it can spur an asset to new heights. As a result, most traders are found purchasing coins with plenty of hype around them. While this may seem like a sound strategy, an interesting thing to note is that occasionally certain coins spring out of nowhere and take over the market space. Many times, these explosive price movements occur when no one is paying attention.
bitcoinist.com
Duh? Bitcoin? Study Shows Over 60% Of Global Population Are Ignorant About Crypto
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, they’re not for everyone. At least, in the “knowledge” department. Despite their massive popularity, still, not everyone have heard – or know – about them. More and more people, organizations, and private companies are joining the bandwagon and getting involved in cryptocurrency....
bitcoinist.com
Byepix: The Safest Platform in the World With Investor Protection System
ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) have always been a strong narrative in the cryptocurrency ecosystem since first surfacing in 2017. However, several ICOs crumbled as soon as they launched, failing to survive the first six months. While most were scams from the outset, others collapsed due to unsustainable business models, especially around tokenomics.
bitcoinist.com
Hedera, Quant, And BudBlockz Enable Investors to Remain Calm During The Crypto Storm
2022 has been a roller coaster year for the cryptocurrency market. The year began with a sharp decline in prices that caused a liquidity crisis among investors and lenders. The liquidity crisis led to the bankruptcy of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital and crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows. Over...
bitcoinist.com
Top Trending Cryptos of October 2022: CSPR, IMPT, USTC, SHIB
The global crypto market lingers under the $1 trillion mark, with few signs of a bounce-back in October. An autumn bull run seems far-fetched unless whale and retailer funds pump in from less inspiring markets. But, on a zoom-in, we find cryptocurrencies that are performing remarkably well even in the...
bitcoinist.com
Is A Global Recession Inevitable? Hedge With PrimeXBT Risk Management Tools
All across global markets, important things are breaking. The bond market is imploding, currencies are more volatile than ever, and the stock market has lost more than 25% of its value already — and it may have only just begun. Many countries are already experiencing recession-like conditions. Even in...
bitcoinist.com
River Financial Is Powering The Chivo Wallet’s Lightning Transactions. Why?
Wait a minute, is River Financial involved in El Salvador’s bitcoin story? Since when? Apparently, the highly respected financial institution is now processing the Chivo Wallet’s Lightning transactions. Which seems like a step in the right direction, but also comes with seemingly unnecessary counterparty risk. Why isn’t El Salvador handling the operation internally? And, will River Financial improve the Chivo Wallet’s usability?
bitcoinist.com
Quant Price Prediction: Why QNT keeps surging, and why ADA, IMPT, and XRP will follow
The QNT price continues to fly after climbing by 40% over the past month with the cryptocurrency taking center stage as supporting infrastructure for CBDCs. With Quant coin on the move, ADA, IMPT, and XRP will likely follow due to their solid fundamental driving forces. Quant Price Prediction: Why Is...
bitcoinist.com
Moshnake Differentiates From Decentralalnd and the Sandbox, Bringing a New Form of Gameplay to the Play-To-Earn Sector.
The gaming industry is evergrowing, with the global gaming market set to reach $256.97 billion by 2025. Alongside this figure, 3.2 billion people worldwide play games, indicating that the gaming industry is going nowhere anytime soon. Acknowledging this fact, several play-to-earn games have emerged, including Moshnake (MSH), Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). Play-To-Earn games have been around for years now. Still, they have been getting increasingly more popular in parallel to the rise in cryptocurrencies’ popularity. Two of the most popular P2E games are Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). However, the main two in the market have a very similar gameplay structure.
bitcoinist.com
Online Luxury Watch & Jewelry Shop Watches World Lets Customers Pay with Over 100 Different Cryptocurrencies
Press Release: Watches World has implemented the UTRUST payment protection solution on its online shop, allowing customers to use over 100 different cryptocurrencies to buy luxury watches & jewelry. 14th October, Miami, USA — Luxury watch and Jewelry online shop ‘Watches World’ has made a significant foray into the blockchain...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Ecosystem GLEEC Secures Ninth Regulatory Approval
GLEEC has just secured its ninth approval from financial regulators. The latest jurisdiction to license the crypto services platform is Estonia. The Eastern European nation joins the likes of Dubai, El Salvador, Poland, Slovakia and others in approving the platform to operate. With regulators’ blessings coming from a growing list of countries, the exchange is making all the right moves to take on the industry’s more established names.
Comments / 0