Music

‘It became routine’: See Shakira dressed down, shopping in a supermarket in new video

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 3 days ago
Shakira Courtesy Elle Magazine

Art imitating life?

Shakira fans were left confused by a handful of Instagram posts over the weekend.

The pop star appears to be teasing new music, namely a track called “Monotonía” (Monotony).

In one eerie video, a man’s shoe steps on a bloody heart, with a beating sound in the background.

The caption in Spanish: “I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen.”

Anyone who knows about the Colombiana’s recent heartache (partner Gerard Pique up and left her for another) has to wonder.

“It wasn’t your fault,” the 45-year-old wrote in the first Instagram post, which continues with “Mine either” and “It was monotony’s fault.”

We get it, we think. The relationship with the flaming hot Spanish soccer star got stale? Right?!

On Tuesday, another puzzling post, this one in black and white: Shak is dressed down, almost unrecognizable, in a long skirt, sunglasses, hair in a mom bun, looking miserable shopping in a supermarket.

“It became routine,” the clip was captioned.

We only heard the first few notes of this song, but it sounds anything but routine.

Regardless, we feel for her, and would totally understand if her mental state is not great.

In a recent interview with Elle, the “Waka Waka” hip shaker touched on her sudden split with Pique, whom she was with 12 years and has two young sons.

The 35-year-old baller has since moved on with 23-year-old student Clara Marti and hasn’t been shy in letting the world know about their thing.

Shakira, however, has stayed calm and carried on.

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” Shakira told the mag of the pair.

We breathlessly await the next cryptic post. Because her social media is looking a lot like a statement to us.

Comments / 1

Miami Herald

