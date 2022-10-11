ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida. If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Charlottesville, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Charlottesville, VA
Education
NBC 29 News

Nelson Community Wellness Alliance getting a big federal boost

Albemarle County Public Schools 2022 graduation rates surpass state average. Charlottesville United for Public Education updates bus driving shortage and reconfiguration plans. Charlottesville United for Public Education (CUPE) hosted the first session of “Public School Matters” on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The new webinar series addresses some of the issues parents care about most. CUPE gave an update on where bus driver staffing stands.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Annual Martha’s Market event held at IX Park and Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 15, the annual Martha’s Market event was held at IX Art Park and Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. 46 vendors came out to support the market and donated 15% from all purchases to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The funds go to support women’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denver Riggleman
NBC 29 News

UVA’s trick-or-treating on the Lawn is back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two years off due to the COVID pandemic, a beloved UVA tradition is back. Students are excited for the return of trick-or-treating on the Lawn. Started by UVA students in the 1980s, trick-or-treating on the Lawn is a longstanding tradition enjoyed by students, children, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Distancing#Gop#Republican
NBC 29 News

Albemarle football crushes Charlottesville 58-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team dominated Charlottesville Saturday afternoon winning 58-0 on homecoming. The Patriots improve to 5-1. Watch the highlights here:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA basketball teams shine at Blue-White Scrimmage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa basketball fans got a first glimpse of the UVa men and women’s basketball teams Saturday when both teams played their annual Blue-White scrimmage. Watch the highlights here:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE:. Two male juveniles are injured after a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Charlottesville Police says an officer heard gunshots in the area of the Omni Hotel parking lot in Charlottesville. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a male juvenile with serious injuries. He was transported to UVA Health.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC 29 News

Former cancer patient working at the hospital that helped her battle cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former breast cancer patient is working with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the same hospital that helped her in her fight against cancer. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. And I have to say, cancer, as with most women, I’m sure it came as a complete surprise because I had annual mammograms every year and never had found anything wrong,” Setour Dillard said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Bivalent booster shots now available for younger children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children as young as five years old can now get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines were recently approved by the FDA and CDC. Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says many different viruses are being passed around the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy