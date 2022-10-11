Read full article on original website
Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida. If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a...
UVA Heath emphasizes importance of bivalent booster before the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it’s important to get your omicron specific booster as we head into the colder months and spend more time indoors. UVA currently has 18 patients hospitalized with COVID, with three of those in the ICU. It says at least 80% of the...
Virginia SCC takes step towards making solar energy more affordable and accessible
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s State Corporation Commission, or SCC, is taking a big step towards making solar energy more affordable and accessible. It ruled that customers participating in Dominion Energy’s multi-family solar program will pay a monthly utility and administrative fee of $16.78 a month. This comes...
Charlottesville High School engineering students visit with US Patent and Trademark Office
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School students are learning how to become inventors and how to protect themselves in the process. “A patent is issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office. It is an intellectual property right, it is a federal right,” Elizabeth Dougherty with the USPTO said.
Nelson Community Wellness Alliance getting a big federal boost
Albemarle County Public Schools 2022 graduation rates surpass state average. Charlottesville United for Public Education updates bus driving shortage and reconfiguration plans. Charlottesville United for Public Education (CUPE) hosted the first session of “Public School Matters” on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The new webinar series addresses some of the issues parents care about most. CUPE gave an update on where bus driver staffing stands.
Albemarle County Public Schools 2022 graduation rates surpass state average
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Oct. 13, ACPS announced that its on-time graduation rate for its class of 2022 was 94.3%, exceeding the state average of 92.1%. This rate measures the percentage of students who earn a diploma within four years of starting ninth grade. ACPS says these numbers have...
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
Annual Martha’s Market event held at IX Park and Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 15, the annual Martha’s Market event was held at IX Art Park and Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. 46 vendors came out to support the market and donated 15% from all purchases to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The funds go to support women’s...
Piedmont Master Gardners held a “Love Food, Hate Waste” presentation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Master Gardeners held a “Love Food, Hate Waste” presentation with Trinity Episcopal Church on how to reduce food waste, save food, compost. “Anybody can compost, you don’t have to have a half-acre of land to have a compost. You can vermi the...
Charlottesville SPCA holds 4th annual Critter Lift and Rummage event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, the CASCPA Critter Lift and Rummage store held their fourth annual donation and fundraising event. The fundraiser helps the shelter bring in donations such as treats and toys for animals at the shelter. People were able to buy specialty items such as...
Friday Night Fury: high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
UVA’s trick-or-treating on the Lawn is back
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two years off due to the COVID pandemic, a beloved UVA tradition is back. Students are excited for the return of trick-or-treating on the Lawn. Started by UVA students in the 1980s, trick-or-treating on the Lawn is a longstanding tradition enjoyed by students, children, and...
Albemarle football crushes Charlottesville 58-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team dominated Charlottesville Saturday afternoon winning 58-0 on homecoming. The Patriots improve to 5-1. Watch the highlights here:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
UVA basketball teams shine at Blue-White Scrimmage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa basketball fans got a first glimpse of the UVa men and women’s basketball teams Saturday when both teams played their annual Blue-White scrimmage. Watch the highlights here:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE:. Two male juveniles are injured after a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Charlottesville Police says an officer heard gunshots in the area of the Omni Hotel parking lot in Charlottesville. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a male juvenile with serious injuries. He was transported to UVA Health.
Former cancer patient working at the hospital that helped her battle cancer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former breast cancer patient is working with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the same hospital that helped her in her fight against cancer. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. And I have to say, cancer, as with most women, I’m sure it came as a complete surprise because I had annual mammograms every year and never had found anything wrong,” Setour Dillard said.
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may have heard of birth doulas, professionals that provide holistic care during the birthing process. Now death doulas are becoming popular as well, providing the same care at the end of life. Hospice of the Piedmont launched a new program that provides death doulas to...
Bivalent booster shots now available for younger children
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children as young as five years old can now get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines were recently approved by the FDA and CDC. Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says many different viruses are being passed around the...
