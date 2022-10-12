NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with assault after shove
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing a credentialed photographer to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City. The charge was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court on Wednesday…
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) to throw an incomplete pass in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL・
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) jogs off the field after the Commanders' game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers
Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons…
NFL: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns to practice
Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. McDuffie injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday,…
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry…
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Former Packers TE Tyrone Davis dies at 50
Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month at 50, the club said Wednesday. The Packers said Davis, who played for the team from 1997-2002, died Oct. 2, citing an obituary posted on the website of…
Colts, Jaguars look to get offenses going after poor showings
One team put together an ugly performance last week, but still managed to pull out a win. The other had a showing equally as bad -- if not worse -- but didn't get nearly as lucky. When the Indianapolis Colts…
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) reacts after making a sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos
Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were…
Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb
Back from a disappointing trip to London, the Green Bay Packers try to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. New York can jump to 4-2 by following the New York Giants' lead and upsetting…
