Okmulgee Police Searching For 4 Men Reported Missing Overnight

The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for four men on Tuesday that were reported missing overnight.

Okmulgee Chief of Police Joe Prentice said Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and Mike Sparks, 32, were reported missing by Mark's wife.

A few hours later, Alex Stevens, 29, was reported missing by his mother.

Police say all of the men are from Okmulgee.

Authorities say all men were reportedly on bicycles and left Billy Chastain's home on the west side of Okmulgee around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Attempts to call two of the men's cell phones went straight to voicemail.

A witness told police Steven was seen alone at a south side Okmulgee smoke shop around 4 p.m. Sunday.

OPD said there is no evidence of violence or foul play at this time.

The District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is assisting with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.