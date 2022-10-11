Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.

Edward Smith later turned himself in after being on the run for three days. He’s facing aggravated assault and malice murder charges.

Rawlins talked to Rogers’ mother, who lives in Indiana, via Zoom on Tuesday.

“It’s really a tough thing as a parent to go through this,” Deanna Rogers said. “I think my husband and I finally got some sleep last night. I think our biggest fear was that he was going to hurt someone else.”

Rogers said the family doesn’t know Breana Rogers’ relationship with Smith, although police have said that the murder was domestic.

“We are hoping to find out more ourselves, because we really don’t know.”

Family members said Rogers was a daughter, a mother, a sister and an aunt, and they can’t imagine why anyone would do this to her.

“I want everyone to remember that beautiful smile of hers,” her mother said.

Breana Rogers leaves behind a 16-year-old son. Her mother has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses and to help support her son.

“He has been through the toughest loss of his entire life by losing his mother. Bre was extremely supportive of him and worshiped the ground he walked on,” organizers wrote. “They were best friends! We want to make sure Andrew Mason is also taken care of during this hard time and further more, in the days to come.”

