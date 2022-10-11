ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Former NJ Track Star Found Shot to Death Inside Car on Trenton Street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Man arrested in Roxborough HS shooting was sold ammo despite felon status, police say

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Starting on a new monthly schedule and once again meeting in person, a Gun Violence Response news conference was held Wednesday at Philadelphia’s City Hall. Much of the conversation focused on the first recent arrest made in the Roxborough High School shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Police#Violent Crime#Ford Fusion
NJ.com

Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says

A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
LEVITTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Investigation underway after man fatally shot by police in N.J.

A man was shot and killed by police Tuesday afternoon in Cherry Hill, authorities said. Few details about the shooting were released by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which was investigating the incident and all others where a person is killed during an encounter with a police officer in the state.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Another Man Shot And Killed in Alley

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton has its 18th Homicide just after Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was gunned down in an alley on Sunday, October 9th. A man was killed inside a car Monday night on Curry Alley and Greeley Alley Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene just after 9:30 Pm . A man that was shot in Prospect Village Monday night. We expect to have details later in the morning.
TRENTON, NJ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Families of 11 people killed in 1985 MOVE bombing never considered their deaths accidental; now Pa. officially agrees with them

PHILADELPHIA — After nearly four decades, Philadelphia has acknowledged that it was no accident when six adults and five children died in the MOVE bombing. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified as “accidental” the deaths resulting from the city’s 1985 bombing of a West Philadelphia neighborhood where MOVE, a Black liberation group, had squared off with police repeatedly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: 2 separate gun threats place 2 Philly schools in lockdowns; 2 students arrested

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officials say two separate schools within the School District of Philadelphia were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, due to issues with firearms. According to authorities, Richard Allen Charter School, in Southwest Philadelphia, was placed on a lockdown around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, after a 14-year-old student brought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

