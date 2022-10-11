Read full article on original website
Police investigating 3 shootings in 9-hour span in New Jersey town
Police say they could be connected, but the violence is disrupting school activities -- including the homecoming game at the high school.
Trenton, NJ shooting victim remembered as young track star
Investigators returned to the scene Wednesday, collecting surveillance video as they look for answers in the killing of 25-year-old Daveigh Brook.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man sentenced to 55 years in state prison for 2019 fatal shooting in Elizabeth
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 55 years in state prison last week after being convicted of a 2019 Elizabeth fatal shooting back in June, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced. Anthony Reciofigeroa, 28, of Jersey City, was found guilty on one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree...
fox29.com
Man shot several times in West Philadelphia by gunman who fled on bike, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot at point-blank range by a gunman who fled the scene on a bicycle. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Market and 60th streets around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
2nd arrest made in shooting near Roxborough High School; suspect identified
A second suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School, according to Philadelphia police.
Former NJ Track Star Found Shot to Death Inside Car on Trenton Street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.
Man arrested in Roxborough HS shooting was sold ammo despite felon status, police say
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Starting on a new monthly schedule and once again meeting in person, a Gun Violence Response news conference was held Wednesday at Philadelphia’s City Hall. Much of the conversation focused on the first recent arrest made in the Roxborough High School shooting.
Prosecutor: Multiple shootings in Long Branch area leave 1 person injured
Three separate shootings in the Long Branch area have left at least one person hospitalized, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man
A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
phillyvoice.com
Ex-Burlington City High School track star, 25, fatally shot in Trenton, police say
A former track standout at Burlington City High School and Bloomfield College was fatally shot Monday night in Trenton, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was found dead in the driver's seat of a black Ford Fusion in the middle of Greeley Alley shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
Investigation underway after man fatally shot by police in N.J.
A man was shot and killed by police Tuesday afternoon in Cherry Hill, authorities said. Few details about the shooting were released by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which was investigating the incident and all others where a person is killed during an encounter with a police officer in the state.
Man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks officers during arrest: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and assaulted officers later on Tuesday night, police said. Jabari Woodson, 30, was accused of attacking and robbing the woman at the Bay Parkway and 66th Street N train station, officials said. He allegedly attacked and injured […]
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Another Man Shot And Killed in Alley
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton has its 18th Homicide just after Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was gunned down in an alley on Sunday, October 9th. A man was killed inside a car Monday night on Curry Alley and Greeley Alley Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene just after 9:30 Pm . A man that was shot in Prospect Village Monday night. We expect to have details later in the morning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Families of 11 people killed in 1985 MOVE bombing never considered their deaths accidental; now Pa. officially agrees with them
PHILADELPHIA — After nearly four decades, Philadelphia has acknowledged that it was no accident when six adults and five children died in the MOVE bombing. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified as “accidental” the deaths resulting from the city’s 1985 bombing of a West Philadelphia neighborhood where MOVE, a Black liberation group, had squared off with police repeatedly.
fox29.com
Officials: 2 separate gun threats place 2 Philly schools in lockdowns; 2 students arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officials say two separate schools within the School District of Philadelphia were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, due to issues with firearms. According to authorities, Richard Allen Charter School, in Southwest Philadelphia, was placed on a lockdown around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, after a 14-year-old student brought...
