New York City, NY

Footwear News

Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
Architectural Digest

Inside Meryl Streep’s Stunning Real Estate Portfolio

Because of Meryl Streep’s star power, it may come as a surprise just how relatively normal and low-key her personal life is. The prolific actor, who has been married to sculptor Don Gummer for 43 years and counting, holds the record for most Oscar nominations ever (21), but she is notoriously private and has largely kept out of the tabloids—a feat for any A-lister to be proud of. When it comes to real estate, it seems like Streep has a similarly low-key approach, holding onto most properties for many years, if not decades—a rarity among Hollywood’s flip-happy demographic. Here, we’ve rounded up some of Streep’s most award-worthy residences, past and present.
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Into The Gloss Resurfaces, Freds Is Back on Madison, Dionne Warwick Sings at Saks, and more!

Into The Gloss! Freds is back from the dead! Ford Models launches FMDC3! Who is making headlines today?. Into The Gloss is alive! After a hiatus, ITG’s editorial director, Ashley Weatherford, has written a post explaining the beauty site is here to stay! Things were quiet because she was on parental leave after giving birth to her first child and focused on her personal life. She writes: “We’re expanding the number of platforms in which we can reach you, and broadening our beauty coverage overall. We’re introducing new franchises and new faces. We’re storytelling our asses off. It’s taken us a minute to get here, but as they say, pardon our dust. A new ITG is getting baked.” Welcome back!
Footwear News

Florence Welch Looks Ethereal in Rodarte Dress & Gucci Platforms on ‘James Corden’

Florence + The Machine visited “The Late Late Show With James Corden” yesterday to perform their new song “King” from their latest album, “Dance Fever.” Florence Welch, the lead singer of the band, embraced her famous ethereal style once again wearing two pieces from Rodarte’s spring 2023 collection – a fitted minidress and a sheer lace overlay with sleeves. The singer is the first person to be seen wearing the collection since its debut in September. Welch paired the look with an assortment of bulky gold rings with two pendant necklaces. The songwriter slipped into a pair of towering platforms from Gucci’s spring...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Denim Mini Skirt On The Set of ‘No Hard Feelings’: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked as gorgeous as ever while working hard on the set of her upcoming film, No Hard Feelings, on Oct. 12. Her work attire consisted of a denim mini skirt, a green floral blouse, and a very odd accessory – a shark backpack. The blonde bombshell had a stuffed shark backpack attached to her while she was shaded with a black umbrella and had her hair touched up on set. And speaking of her blonde tresses, JLaw’s luscious locks were styled in loose waves with her bangs pinned to the back giving her an extra-youthful appearance. She was also spotted filming alongside her costars Kyle Mooney and Andrew Barth Feldman in Montauk, New York.
NYLON

An Ode To Julia Fox, The Only Celebrity Who Gets It

Being a celebrity sounds like hell on earth. The public oscillates between adoration and hatred, and asks for too much. We want celebrities to impossibly gorgeous, for their bodies to never change, for them to be ready and willing at any moment to pose for a photo, for them to be aspirational yet confessional. (Not to mention wanting the to stay relevant for decades or bare their soul into their art, only to then be expected to talk endlessly about that art.)
