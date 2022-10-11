Because of Meryl Streep’s star power, it may come as a surprise just how relatively normal and low-key her personal life is. The prolific actor, who has been married to sculptor Don Gummer for 43 years and counting, holds the record for most Oscar nominations ever (21), but she is notoriously private and has largely kept out of the tabloids—a feat for any A-lister to be proud of. When it comes to real estate, it seems like Streep has a similarly low-key approach, holding onto most properties for many years, if not decades—a rarity among Hollywood’s flip-happy demographic. Here, we’ve rounded up some of Streep’s most award-worthy residences, past and present.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO