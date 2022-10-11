What’s the difference between menopause and depression? asks Jo Brand with a cheeky wink on my Twitter feed. “Nothing according to some doctors …” She’s followed by a series of famous women offering such gags as: “Why are menopausal women so good at poker?… All those flushes!” This Menopause is Beyond a Joke campaign is promoting a rally in Parliament Square on Tuesday to celebrate World Menopause Day. And all power to their elbow.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 10 MINUTES AGO