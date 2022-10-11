ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Ginuwine Passes Out During Stunt at Criss Angel Magic Show

Ginuwine attempted to conquer his fear at a Criss Angel magic show and while things quickly went awry, a rep for the R&B singer tells ET "everything is OK." The "In Those Jeans" singer volunteered for the stunt for the 54-year-old magician's Magic With the Stars show in Las Vegas earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, who first broke the story, the stunt involved Ginuwine submerging underwater as he attempted to hold his breath. The singer was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater. He can't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVB

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Set for Late Night Interviews With Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift is headed back to late night. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonannounced on Friday that Swift is among an all-star slate of upcoming guests to appear during the show's "Fall-Star Favorites" week, beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Swift will kick off the week with her first late-night interview since last year, just days after releasing her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Rita Moreno and Emily Kinney Star in Melissa Joan Hart's Lifetime Christmas Movie: Watch Promo (Exclusive)

Melissa Joan Hart steps behind the camera for a new Lifetime holiday movie, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the festive film!. The actress puts on the director's hat for Santa Bootcamp, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19 as part of the annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday lineup, with screen legend Rita Moreno and The Walking Dead's Emily Kinney headlining the yuletide tale.
MOVIES
KTVB

Pierce Brosnan Reveals the Sweet Way He Honors Wife Keely Shaye Smith in 'Black Adam' (Exclusive)

Eagle-eyed moviegoers seeing Black Adam might catch a glimpse of Pierce Brosnan's tribute to his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. At the film's New York City premiere on Wednesday, the 69-year-old actor, who plays superhero and sorcerer Dr. Fate in the DC universe, revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring and another accessory gifted to him by Smith while filming Black Adam.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Finalize Divorce

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney can officially -- and legally -- live life in the single lane. Their divorce has been finalized, ET can confirm. According to court documents obtained by ET, the judge in the Vanderpump Rules stars' divorce officially signed off on the case and their divorce was granted on Oct. 12. The reason for the divorce is listed as "irreconcilable differences," and the date of separation is listed as Feb. 12. Malone filed for divorce on March 22.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
KTVB

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh

Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Lily Collins Teases More Love Triangles and Drama in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 (Exclusive)

Lily Collins is teasing a dreamy and dramatic third season of her hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris. The 33-year-old actress spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the Ralph Lauren 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show on Thursday at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California. During the interview, she playfully addressed what fans can expect when the new season drops on Dec. 21.
SAN MARINO, CA
KTVB

Why These 'House of the Dragon' Stars Are Talking About a Negroni Sbagliato -- and What's Actually in It

There's suddenly a surging interest in an Italian cocktail dubbed Negroni Sbagliato -- with a twist -- thanks to Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. In a TikTok video posted to HBO Max's verified account on Oct. 1, the House of the Dragon stars are seen discussing their favorite drink in the 20-second clip that has since gone viral and garnered more than 14.6 million views. In the video, Cooke reads from a card and asks her co-star, "What's your drink of choice?"
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

George Clooney hits red carpet with glam wife Amal as couple turn out to honor Julia Roberts during the Academy Museum Gala in LA

Julia Roberts, the Pretty Woman long known as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, received the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the second annual Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. George Clooney, who has starred alongside Roberts six times during their illustrious careers, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Address Feud Rumors, 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have heard about the so-called feud rumors between them, and they're responding with hysterical laughter because it's all so damn silly. While on the red carpet at BravoCon, on their way to moderate a Q&A sesh with Andy Cohen at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, the venerable Today co-hosts spoke to ET's Brice Sander and addressed the rumors saying, in short, it's a laughing matter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok

Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

