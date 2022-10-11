Read full article on original website
Oz strategy leans on crime in US Senate race, as Fetterman gets his own police endorsement
Philadelphia crime is a favorite topic for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. He held a public safety discussion with former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, while Democratic opponent John Fetterman got an endorsement from law enforcement.
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU.
Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 sues over free speech rights
A lawsuit filed by an ex-Allentown School District teacher who went to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says he deserves an “amicable” settlement after he was wrongly fired. Former teacher Jason Moorehead watched President Trump speak on the day...
Fetterman pushes for union support in Philly amid small Senate race lead
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman made a couple of campaign stops in Philadelphia Monday, amid polls showing that his lead over Republican Mehmet Oz is shrinking. He rallied labor support at an appearance in the Northeast.
These Black GOP members stay true to beliefs despite criticism from their communities
GOP party members of color often find themselves having to defend their so-called “Blackness” because of their party affiliation. But for these three Republicans, it doesn’t bother them.
Bucks County Leadership: Daylin Leach, Former State Senator, and Representative
Daylin Leach, former State Senator, and Representative, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about the lessons he learned from his tumultuous childhood – he went to eight different elementary schools – and how he became interested in politics and law early on. Daylin described how another former Senator and Representative,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Questions loom about future of Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center
EASTON, Pa. – The staff at Northampton County's youth detention facility is close to falling under 25% of what is needed, and one county commissioner said Wednesday that the value of having the Juvenile Justice Center should be reviewed. "At some point, we're going to have to analyze whether...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beauty Systems Group cuts 57 jobs in Schuylkill, Pa. labor department says
Beauty Systems Group in Schuylkill County is eliminating 57 jobs, according to a Pennsylvania notice. The business is at 210 Industrial Park Road in East Norwegian Township, east of Route 61. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry posted a WARN notice Wednesday that the business will close as of...
AirTag leads to discovery of dumpster filled with stolen campaign signs
Apple AirTags can help people locate their lost luggage or find a misplaced purse but they came in handy in Chester County on Wednesday in helping to locate stolen political signs. An AirTag on one of them aided Tredyffrin Township police in locating a dumpster containing more than 100 signs...
Parents, employees left scrambling after school's sudden closure
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A center in Monroe County that served children with autism closed its doors over the summer. Families and the center's own employees said they were given no notice. Mary Dove is one of the parents who sent her child to the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center. Dove...
Employees' personal info accidently posted online
JIM THORPE, Pa. — There is fallout in Carbon County after a data leak. It happened in the Jim Thorpe Area School District. "I would like to know why our individual information was posted," said Lynette Curran. Curran, a Jim Thorpe Area District employee, was just one of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading council hears plan for land bank to fight blight
READING, Pa. — At Monday's meeting of its committee of the whole, the Reading City Council heard a presentation from Jamal Abodalo, the city's community development director, about the possible creation of a land bank for the city. Land banks were established by Pennsylvania in 2012 to help communities...
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says
Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
Former choir director at Bucks County high school pleads in indecent assault probe
The former choir director at Central Bucks West High School entered pleas Thursday to charges resulting from investigations into his conduct with students as far back as 1991. Joseph G. Ohrt, 57, of Buckingham Township in Bucks County, pleaded no contest to charges in two cases for indecently assaulting two former students and filming another student as he undressed, the office of Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a news release.
homenewspa.com
Northampton Borough Council approves fire tax for 2023
The Northampton Borough Council approved implementing a borough-wide fire tax in a 7-1 vote during their October 6 workshop meeting. The one-mill tax will go into effect in 2023 and is estimated to raise about $200,000 per year for the fire department’s capital reserve. This funding, explained Borough Manager...
Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
FOX43.com
Christmas tree from Schuylkill County farm selected to decorate the White House this year
AUBURN, Pa. — A tree grown on a farm in Schuylkill County will grace the White House for the holiday season this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Monday. Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer Jr. joined White House Executive Usher Robert Downing and officials from the National Christmas Tree...
Money Magazine Recognizes Montco Town as a ‘Best Place to Live,’ Beating Even a Community in Hawaii
One Montco community rose to a national list of best places to live for 2022–2023. Money magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Live in 2022–2023 includes only one Pennsylvania locale. And it’s not perhaps what most people might expect. New Hope? Nope. Swarthmore? Swing-and-a-miss. Berwyn? Balderdash!
975thefanatic.com
Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania
There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
