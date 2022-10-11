ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Allentown, PA
Society
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
City
Allentown, PA
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv#Global Health#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#Stds#Lgbtqi#The Spahr Center#Health Human Services#Training Institute
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading council hears plan for land bank to fight blight

READING, Pa. — At Monday's meeting of its committee of the whole, the Reading City Council heard a presentation from Jamal Abodalo, the city's community development director, about the possible creation of a land bank for the city. Land banks were established by Pennsylvania in 2012 to help communities...
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says

Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Former choir director at Bucks County high school pleads in indecent assault probe

The former choir director at Central Bucks West High School entered pleas Thursday to charges resulting from investigations into his conduct with students as far back as 1991. Joseph G. Ohrt, 57, of Buckingham Township in Bucks County, pleaded no contest to charges in two cases for indecently assaulting two former students and filming another student as he undressed, the office of Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a news release.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton Borough Council approves fire tax for 2023

The Northampton Borough Council approved implementing a borough-wide fire tax in a 7-1 vote during their October 6 workshop meeting. The one-mill tax will go into effect in 2023 and is estimated to raise about $200,000 per year for the fire department’s capital reserve. This funding, explained Borough Manager...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania

There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy