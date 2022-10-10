This week, (October 9 through 15) is fire prevention week. The annual week-long event focuses on fire safety education all over the country. Teaching people of all ages how to do their part in preventing fires. Now, the National Park Service (NPS) is getting in on the action. Because, after all, as Smokey the Bear has long taught us, forest fires are very dangerous. But they are also very preventable.

EDUCATION ・ 20 HOURS AGO