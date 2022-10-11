Read full article on original website
Related
Poll: Half of Americans Know Little About CRT, What’s Actually Taught in Schools
Almost half of Americans have never heard of critical race theory, or say they don’t know anything about it, according to a poll administered by a group of researchers at the University of Southern California. Nearly all of those surveyed scored poorly when quizzed about the central tenets of CRT, as the graduate school-level theoretical […]
3D printers bring dynamic curriculum to Springfield Middle School
Mike Ransford is the most “hands-on” teacher at Springfield Middle School. By using 3D printers, he is teaching students about prosthetics and about life. “The more I teach, the more I realize I want to be the teacher that gives kids activities instead of worksheets,” he said. Starting this school year, Mr. Ransford has been taking that idea to the extreme, teaching eighth-grade students in his pre-engineering technology class how to make prosthetic hands, printed on a fleet of 3D printers that he has in his classroom, mostly purchased through an Ohio Learning Network grant he received last spring.
World Bank Blogs
Putting teachers’ well-being and empowerment at the center of learning recovery and acceleration
Last Wednesday, we celebrated 85 million teachers globally on World Teachers’ Day. This marked the first time since the onset of the pandemic that students and teachers in almost every corner of the globe are starting their academic year through a return to fully in-person instruction. Yet as they return to school, there is no return to normalcy.
hackernoon.com
Software Engineer Remi Denoyer’s Curiosity Propelled His Career at Mentoring Platform Plato
Remi Denoyer learned to code and built his first basic application at the age of 14. He was the perfect founding engineer for Plato, a mentorship platform for engineering leaders. The company is now valued at $100M and has over 1,500 engineering leaders from Spotify, WeWork, Meta, Pinterest, and everywhere in between. Denoyer credits his ability to adapt and learn new skills at multiple junctions throughout his life, but the one he’s most proud of thus far is Plato.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elearningindustry.com
Developing Healthcare Curriculums To Be Taught Virtually And In The Metaverse
As a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning has become a far more normalized part of education today than many would have imagined in the last decade. While virtual learning proved an amazing way to allow both children and adults to continue their educational pursuits during lockdown, this rapid transition from traditional learning methods has come with its fair share of obstacles. Overcoming these obstacles and finding ways to make virtual learning work has become a top priority for educators across the world.
myscience.org
AI that can learn patterns of human language
The model automatically learns higher-level language patterns that can apply to different languages, enabling it to achieve better results Human languages are notoriously complex, and linguists have long thought it would be impossible to teach a machine how to analyze speech sounds and word structures in the way humans do. But researchers from McGill University, MIT, and Cornell University have taken a step in this direction. They have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can learn the rules and patterns of human languages on its own.
getnews.info
Horizon Worldwide – A Renowned Website Assisting Students In Find High School And College Internships To Gain Experience And Growth
The website is designed to help students find internships to get work experience. The importance of a good degree is diminished without relevant work experience in today’s world. Therefore, internships have become an important way for students to stand out, gain experience, and get hands-on knowledge in their careers. Students may struggle to find relevant information regarding internships despite their significance. To help them, Horizon Worldwide was established to provide detailed and relevant information to the candidates. Being a unique website, Horizon Worldwide has assisted several candidates in finding eligible high school internships and college internships to gain work experience and personal growth.
News-Medical.net
AI language models could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities
Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications -; such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters -; helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Tab
English students ‘can have a high degree of confidence’ exams will be online again
The Durham University English Department has an announced in an email to all undergraduate English students, that the end of year exams will almost definitely be online again this summer. Professor John Nash, the Head of Department for English, said in the email that students “can have a high degree...
To Recruit and Retain a Strong Team, Live the Culture You Talk About
Prioritize building and maintaining a genuinely inclusive company culture — or face the churn.
techaiapp.com
AI language models show bias against people with disabilities, study finds
Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications—such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters—helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
Comments / 0