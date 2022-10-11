Mike Ransford is the most “hands-on” teacher at Springfield Middle School. By using 3D printers, he is teaching students about prosthetics and about life. “The more I teach, the more I realize I want to be the teacher that gives kids activities instead of worksheets,” he said. Starting this school year, Mr. Ransford has been taking that idea to the extreme, teaching eighth-grade students in his pre-engineering technology class how to make prosthetic hands, printed on a fleet of 3D printers that he has in his classroom, mostly purchased through an Ohio Learning Network grant he received last spring.

