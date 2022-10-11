Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL・
Stephen A. Smith Predicts Major College Football Upset This Weekend
Stephen A. Smith has long talked glowingly about Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. But this weekend, he thinks the Crimson Tide could be in danger of losing for the first time this season. The ESPN sports talk personality said on "First Take" Wednesday that, if quarterback Bryce Young ...
thecomeback.com
Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired
Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To Brian Ferentz Decision News
Iowa football's offense has been downright offensive through the first six games of the regular season. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been under fire for the unit's poor performance, but he has no intentions of quitting, telling reporters today he could not look his children in the eye if he "surrendered."
Joel Klatt Names The 'Clear' Heisman Favorite This Season
In a tweet sent out Monday, Joel Klatt announced that C.J. Stroud is his 'clear favorite' to win the Heisman Trophy. Klatt also mentioned a bevy of other names which he thought deserved recognition. The list included quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama), Hendon ...
Jim Harbaugh reveals pressure level on Michigan coaches against Penn State
The 6-0 No. 5 Michigan Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a game that could dramatically shake up the end result of the season for both programs. On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed what it’s like for his staff to face the pressure heading into a game as consequential as the Week 7 matchup versus the Nittany Lions.
‘A definite concern’: Why Utah’s Kyle Whittingham wants touchbacks
The Utes have allowed opponents to have a few long kickoff returns. The solution? More touchbacks means fewer chances for big returns.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
Yardbarker
Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job
Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up. According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule....
Kickoff time announced for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA
One of the most exciting matchups at Autzen Stadium in recent memory finally has a kickoff time. On Monday morning, the Pac-12 announced that No. 12 Oregon would host No. 11 UCLA starting at 12:30 PM PT on either FOX or FS1 on October 22nd. Oregon has already announced the game is a sellout except for standing-room-only tickets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kyle Whittingham was asked about Lincoln Riley -- his answer was very revealing
This is going to get everyone talking, but let’s be clear about the matter before anyone gets too worked up: Kyle Whittingham said something on Monday which lots of coaches and administrators in college football agree with. He wasn’t being mean. He wasn’t being nasty or unfair.
UCLA LB Commit Ty Lee Takes In First Game Of Season at Rose Bowl
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco linebacker/safety Ty Lee went to his first UCLA game of the year in the win over Utah...
Al Golden Talks Notre Dame Linebackers, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Lacey's Departure
First year Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden shares his thoughts on several Fighting Irish players
247Sports
USC set to face hostile Utah crowd, suddenly shaky Utes defense
Life and college football are replete with plot twists. We’ve learned multiple times this season just when we think we know something about this USC football team, we get a curveball like the Trojans’ defensive masterpiece in Corvallis or the special teams clinic put on against Washington State. This week’s opponent is the No. 20 Utah Utes and it’s a game Trojan fans highlighted as a true litmus test from the moment the Conference of Champions released the schedule.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
BYU to show off sweet 'cougar helmets' for clash against Arkansas
The BYU Cougars need a bounce-back game after a tough 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. Unfortunately for the Cougs, life isn't going to get any easier come this Saturday. No, Arkansas isn't the world-beater we thought it could be. The Razorbacks were ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation just a few games ago but have since dropped three-straight to No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 23 Mississippi State.
USA Basketball: Five-star guard AJ Johnson updates his recruitment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – AJ Johnson is arguably the best long-term prospect in the senior class. A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Woodland Hills (Calif.) Johnson had to cancel his North Carolina State official visit last month but says he fully intends to take that visit moving forward. “They...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names best conference in football, explains his rationale
Joel Klatt tackled a topic that is often divisive in the realm of college football recently. That topic? Which conference is the best in college football?. Before he dove into his top 3 conferences for the 2022 season, Klatt took time to break down the criteria for his list. He particularly noted he’s not interested in the worst team in each conference.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State specialist signed by Detroit Lions
Round and round the Lions’ Kicker carousel goes, and in the lucky number 10 spot, Sam Ficken goes. On Tuesday, the Lions announced that they had added Ficken, the 10th kicker since Matt Prater’s departure. A Penn State alum, Ficken was one of the all-time great kickers for...
Comments / 0