Notre Dame, IN

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired

Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brian Ferentz Decision News

Iowa football's offense has been downright offensive through the first six games of the regular season. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been under fire for the unit's poor performance, but he has no intentions of quitting, telling reporters today he could not look his children in the eye if he "surrendered."
IOWA CITY, IA
Person
Jack Kiser
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job

Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up. According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule....
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Kickoff time announced for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA

One of the most exciting matchups at Autzen Stadium in recent memory finally has a kickoff time. On Monday morning, the Pac-12 announced that No. 12 Oregon would host No. 11 UCLA starting at 12:30 PM PT on either FOX or FS1 on October 22nd. Oregon has already announced the game is a sellout except for standing-room-only tickets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Byu#College Football#Mascot#Under Armour#American Football
247Sports

USC set to face hostile Utah crowd, suddenly shaky Utes defense

Life and college football are replete with plot twists. We’ve learned multiple times this season just when we think we know something about this USC football team, we get a curveball like the Trojans’ defensive masterpiece in Corvallis or the special teams clinic put on against Washington State. This week’s opponent is the No. 20 Utah Utes and it’s a game Trojan fans highlighted as a true litmus test from the moment the Conference of Champions released the schedule.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

BYU to show off sweet 'cougar helmets' for clash against Arkansas

The BYU Cougars need a bounce-back game after a tough 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. Unfortunately for the Cougs, life isn't going to get any easier come this Saturday. No, Arkansas isn't the world-beater we thought it could be. The Razorbacks were ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation just a few games ago but have since dropped three-straight to No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 23 Mississippi State.
PROVO, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names best conference in football, explains his rationale

Joel Klatt tackled a topic that is often divisive in the realm of college football recently. That topic? Which conference is the best in college football?. Before he dove into his top 3 conferences for the 2022 season, Klatt took time to break down the criteria for his list. He particularly noted he’s not interested in the worst team in each conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Former Penn State specialist signed by Detroit Lions

Round and round the Lions’ Kicker carousel goes, and in the lucky number 10 spot, Sam Ficken goes. On Tuesday, the Lions announced that they had added Ficken, the 10th kicker since Matt Prater’s departure. A Penn State alum, Ficken was one of the all-time great kickers for...
DETROIT, MI

