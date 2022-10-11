Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
French Development Minister Backs World Bank Reforms, Calls for U.S. SDR Loans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - France's development minister is backing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's call for the World Bank and similar institutions to vastly expand their lending, but said the United States needs to join France and other countries in channeling its IMF monetary reserves to poorer countries. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Secretary...
US News and World Report
Activist Investor Starboard Has Sizable Stake in Splunk
(Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has a nearly 5% stake in Splunk Inc and plans to push the software maker to take steps that would boost its share price, a source familiar with the matter said. Starboard's Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Smith plans to discuss the investment at...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Hello Darkness My Old Friend
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It seems like an age away, but whatever optimism investors had at the start of the quarter for a broad-based market rebound looks to have completely evaporated. Friday's slump on Wall Street, spike in the 10-year...
US News and World Report
New UK Finance Minister Faces Market Verdict After Gutting Truss's Plans
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt faces an early test of his attempt to stem the crisis of confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday when the bond market delivers its verdict on his weekend overhaul of her economic programme. Truss fired her friend Kwasi Kwarteng...
US News and World Report
Broadcom Banking on Early EU Approval of $61 Billion VMware Deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom will seek early European Union antitrust approval of its proposed $61 billion buy of cloud computing company VMware by pointing to competition from Amazon, Microsoft and Google, people familiar with the matter said. Announced in May, the deal is the second biggest globally so...
US News and World Report
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
US News and World Report
Australia Casino Firm Star to Be Fined $62 Million Following Inquiry
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian casino firm Star Entertainment Group was fined A$100 million ($62 million) on Monday following an independent inquiry which found it failed to prevent money laundering and criminal activity in its Sydney casino. The New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) also cancelled Star's licence to operate the...
US News and World Report
EU Leaders Set to Explore Gas Price Cap Options - Document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders meeting at the end of this week will explore a range of options for gas price caps, over which they have been divided for weeks, according to a new draft of conclusions for the Oct. 20-21 summit seen by Reuters. The EU's 27 countries...
US News and World Report
Argentina to Give Workers Income Tax Relief From November
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Sunday the government will give workers tax relief from November by raising the threshold at which income tax is charged, as the country battles with soaring inflation. "It will take effect from Nov. 1, it will be above 330,000 pesos...
US News and World Report
Zain Saudi Arabia Moves Ahead on Towers Sale to PIF-Led Group
DUBAI (Reuters) - Mobile telecommunications company Zain Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it had transferred ownership of its unit Zain Business Limited to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), paving the way for the sale of the company's towers infrastructure. PIF has changed the unit's name to the Golden Lattice Investment...
US News and World Report
EU Needs to up Electric Vehicle Support to Fend off Chinese Competition - NGO
(Reuters) - The European Union needs to provide more regulatory incentives for its carmakers to scale up fully electric vehicle (EV) production or risk losing market share to Chinese rivals, according to a study by climate group Transport & Environment. In the T&E report 'From boom to brake: is the...
US News and World Report
Saudi King Salman Says Kingdom Seeks Stability and Balance in Oil Markets
RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman said on Sunday the kingdom was working hard to support stability and balance in oil markets, including by establishing and maintaining the agreement of the OPEC+ alliance. King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in an address to the kingdom's advisory Shura Council that his country...
US News and World Report
Honeywell Forecasts Increase in Private Jet Deliveries Over Next Decade
(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc on Sunday lifted its outlook for business jet deliveries, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought in a wave of first-time users and buyers in the private flying market. Honeywell forecast up to 8,500 new business jet deliveries worth $274 billion from 2023 to 2032, up 15%...
US News and World Report
Iraq Says OPEC+ Decisions Are Based on Economic Indicators, Taken Unanimously
(Reuters) - Iraq's Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) said on Sunday that OPEC+ decisions are based on economic indicators and are taken unanimously. "There is complete consensus among OPEC+ countries that the best approach in dealing with the oil market conditions during the current period of uncertainty and lack of clarity is a pre-emptive approach that supports market stability and provides the future the guidance it needs," SOMO said in a statement.
US News and World Report
Kakao Shares Slump After Widespread Service Outage
SEOUL (Reuters) -Shares in South Korea's Kakao Corp plunged more than 9% on Monday after a fire at a data centre south of Seoul damaged servers on the weekend, causing an extensive service outage in the country's main chat app. The outage of the chat app, predominantly used in South...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
US News and World Report
'60/40' Portfolios Are Facing Worst Returns in 100 Years: BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors with classic "60/40" portfolios are facing the worst returns this year for a century, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday, noting that bond markets continue to see huge outflows. "2022 (is) a simple tale of "inflation shock" causing "rates shock" which in turn threatening...
US News and World Report
OPEC Sec-Gen Says Output Cuts Were Pre-Emptive
(Reuters) -OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Sunday that the group, alongside other producers that form the OPEC+ alliance, took purely technical decisions and that oil output cuts were a pre-emptive measure. Speaking from Algeria, Ghais also said a slew of statements from producer nations in support of the...
