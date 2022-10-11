ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

cxmtoday.com

Walmart to Acquire Robotics Automation Firm Alert Innovation

Further refining its omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, Walmart has agreed to acquire robotics automation company Alert Innovation. Walmart has been working with Alert over the past five years to customize Alert’s material-handling technology for use in Walmart’s market fulfillment centers (MFCs), which are compact warehouses built within, or added to, retail stores to help fulfill pickup or delivery orders.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Combine sales grow, tractors fall

Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
INDUSTRY
disruptmagazine.com

28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry

The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
TRAVEL
accesslifthandlers.com

JLG to launch electric booms at Bauma

JLG has announced that it will be present at Bauma on partner Hinowa’s stand where it will launch the renewed version of its EC Series. The company had announced previously that it would not have a standalone booth at Bauma, and today confirmed that it will appear with Hinowa with two new models.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Will cell-based milk change the dairy industry? This California lab could lead the way

Biotechnology startup TurtleTree wants to change the way people consume milk. Cows are out—at least as far as milking goes. The replacement: cell-based milk. The company says it is able to create raw milk using cells from mammals. The cells are then grown in TurtleTree's labs and milk is ultimately produced. In giant bioreactors, the cells stick to tiny straws, the fluid is then drawn through the straws, and milk comes out the other end.
SACRAMENTO, CA
takeitcool.com

1,4-Dimethylbenzene Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-207: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups

The latest report titled “1,4-Dimethylbenzene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 1,4-Dimethylbenzene. Report Features Details. Product Name 1,4-Dimethylbenzene. Process Included 1,4-Dimethylbenzene Production From Naphtha via Catalytic Reforming. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Cummins adding hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing in US

Cummins Inc. will manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in Minnesota, the latest site in its effort to meet a 2025 revenue goal of $400 million a year from cleaning up long-haul trucking and other polluting industries. Electrolyzer production will get 89,000 square feet of dedicated space at an existing Cummins facility in...
FRIDLEY, MN
Reuters

GM to take equity stake in Australian mining company

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday it will invest up to $69 million and take an equity stake in Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM.AX) to secure a new source of nickel and cobalt for battery cells for use in the U.S. automaker's vehicles.
INCOME TAX
teslarati.com

Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing USS

Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing ultrasonic sensors (USS) and switching to its Tesla Vision, according to a cost breakdown analysis by Munro Live’s Mike Lane. In October, Tesla announced that it is replacing its USS with Tesla Vision by removing them from the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
CARS
hbsdealer.com

EYE on RETAIL: Walmart offers supply chain partners access to data and metrics

Select customer insights and operational metrics will be available at no cost to participating Walmart suppliers. In 2021, Walmart launched its Walmart Luminate suite of data products for its supply chain partners. The platform provides a unified picture of category performance and consumer trends at scale. Following the recent addition...
RETAIL
BGR.com

Nvidia is testing a ‘priority access’ system for RTX 4090 purchases

If you’re looking forward to the release of the RTX 4090, Nvidia’s latest graphics card, then you’re probably concerned about one of the biggest problems plaguing Nvidia’s recent GPU releases: low stock. This has become a huge problem in recent years, especially with the chip shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Nvidia may have found a solution to help with RTX 4090 purchases.
COMPUTERS
csengineermag.com

FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field

FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
WORLD
getnews.info

Working Conditions Of Mechanical Gear Processing – Vanhon

In order to avoid undercut, reduce the size of the transmission structure, and improve the contact strength of the tooth surface, the displacement gear is widely used. Generally, different displacement coefficients need to be selected according to the working conditions of the gear, the development of material heat treatment, and the requirements of performance analysis indicators. In recent years, in order to reduce the contact stress of the tooth surface and improve the anti-adhesion ability of some heavy-duty gears, gear transmissions with large displacement coefficients have been designed.
CARS
The Associated Press

SGH Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH ) today released the SGH 2021 ESG Report, the second annual record of SGH’s progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The report details SGH’s ongoing efforts to deliver on the company’s global sustainability initiatives. The company’s latest commitment to reach net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 2030 marks the next step in a sustainability journey that began with last year’s commitment to leverage renewable sources for 75% of its global energy. Next year, SGH will begin the process of validating its carbon targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
ENVIRONMENT
financefeeds.com

Match-Trade elevates Przemyslaw Wojtyna to head of payments solutions

California-based FX technology provider Match-Trade Technologies LLC announced the appointment of Przemyslaw Wojtyna in the role of head of payments solutions. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, with a global remit, Wojtyna will lead the payments growth business, delivering end-to-end payments solutions to customers globally, and continuing to promote the product modernization journey. His focus will be on supporting new and existing customers on their digital transformation journeys.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

EVCS Announced A New Subscription Service To Simplify Vehicle Charging

Hot on the heels of a nearly $70 million Series A, Arcadia-based EV charging company EVCS announced yesterday a new subscription service designed to make vehicle charging simpler than it’s ever been. While a subscription service may not be the most glamorous development in the EV space at the...
CARS
3printr.com

Siemens and Desktop Metal collaborate on industrial rollout of sustainable additive manufacturing

Siemens and Desktop Metal, Inc., global specialists in digitalization and additive manufacturing technologies, announced a multi-faceted partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) for production applications with a focus on the world’s largest manufacturers. The sweeping collaboration will touch many aspects of the Desktop Metal business...
BUSINESS

